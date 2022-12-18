 This was a big-time great game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
  • If you are using Chrome and have issues with FinHeaven freezing up. The fix is to go to the Site Settings under preferences and change the Ad setting to Allow for FinHeaven.

    • 1. On your Android phone or tablet, open the Chrome app
    • 2. At the top right, tap More Info
    • 3. Tap Site settings
    • 4. Next to "Ads," tap the Down arrow
    • 5. Tap Allowed
    • 6. Reload the webpage

    Google blocks any ads that are not Google Ads by default which is what causes these issues.

This was a big-time great game

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,646
Reaction score
23,372
Location
New Jersey
It really was. It stinks we lost but two games w the Bills this year were decided by a net of 1 point and both went to the wire. They are better than us right now but not by a lot. And they are still my AFC SB pick (since prior to the season).

Part of me is really frustrated w Coach for throwing on 4 out of 5 3rd and shorts - which may have been the difference in the game. Part of me is saying, “wow, I haven’t been that into a meaningful fins game in a long time”. As a sports fan, you had to appreciate this game. It had everything - including snow. Playoff atmosphere. Big time players making big time plays - for both teams - the QBs, the big name receivers, Wilkins and Sieler, Phillips etc. I know it doesn’t feel like it but we forced 5 punts. Buffalo forced 4. Our inability to convert on those early RZ trips hurt us. Going for 2 when we did probably wasn’t the right call - and that hurt some too. But Buffalo had some self-inflicted wounds as well - running the punter, getting beat over the top by Waddle and Hill, shoddy tackling on Mostert’s big run. It was a heavy weight bout. It was exciting. It was fun. Can’t be mad about it like the prior two losses.

All of that said, for us to get to the next level we need better game management from Coach - both clock and play calling. I’ll leave it at that because I don’t want to derail my own post.

I thought we’d get killed. We almost won. We showed we are for real. We will make the playoffs. 2022 is not our year to win a SB but 2023 could be.

PS - every stat in the box score is close to even - shows just how close this game was
 
canesz06

canesz06

Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2012
Messages
1,257
Reaction score
1,574
royalshank said:
It really was. It stinks we lost but two games w the Bills this year were decided by a net of 1 point and both went to the wire. They are better than us right now but not by a lot. And they are still my AFC SB pick (since prior to the season).

Part of me is really frustrated w Coach for throwing on 4 out of 5 3rd and shorts - which may have been the difference in the game. Part of me is saying, “wow, I haven’t been that into a meaningful fins game in a long time”. As a sports fan, you had to appreciate this game. It had everything - including snow. Playoff atmosphere. Big time players making big time plays - for both teams - the QBs, the big name receivers, Wilkins and Sieler, Phillips etc. I know it doesn’t feel like it but we forced 5 punts. Buffalo forced 4. Our inability to convert on those early RZ trips hurt us. Going for 2 when we did probably wasn’t the right call - and that hurt some too. But Buffalo had some self-inflicted wounds as well - running the punter, getting beat over the top by Waddle and Hill, shoddy tackling on Mostert’s big run. It was a heavy weight bout. It was exciting. It was fun. Can’t be mad about it like the prior two losses.

All of that said, for us to get to the next level we need better game management from Coach - both clock and play calling. I’ll leave it at that because I don’t want to derail my own post.

I thought we’d get killed. We almost won. We showed we are for real. We will make the playoffs. 2022 is not our year to win a SB but 2023 could be.

PS - every stat in the box score is close to even - shows just how close this game was
Click to expand...
2023 huh? Be honest. How many times have you said "next year could be the year"?
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,646
Reaction score
23,372
Location
New Jersey
EasyRider said:
McDaniel blows
I’ve already stated why
Click to expand...
I was frustrated w him all game for the 3rd down calls and not running it more - especially on those 3rd downs! We have to hope he matures and gets better / more balanced because if he doesn’t, then by the time a new coach comes along, Hill will be washed up and Waddle a FA.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,646
Reaction score
23,372
Location
New Jersey
canesz06 said:
2023 huh? Be honest. How many times have you said "next year could be the year"?
Click to expand...
I think we are close talent-wise. Coaching on all sides of the ball needs to be better. We will make the playoffs this year and win a playoff game.
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

Pirate Lacrosse King
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,629
Reaction score
2,017
royalshank said:
It really was. It stinks we lost but two games w the Bills this year were decided by a net of 1 point and both went to the wire. They are better than us right now but not by a lot. And they are still my AFC SB pick (since prior to the season).

Part of me is really frustrated w Coach for throwing on 4 out of 5 3rd and shorts - which may have been the difference in the game. Part of me is saying, “wow, I haven’t been that into a meaningful fins game in a long time”. As a sports fan, you had to appreciate this game. It had everything - including snow. Playoff atmosphere. Big time players making big time plays - for both teams - the QBs, the big name receivers, Wilkins and Sieler, Phillips etc. I know it doesn’t feel like it but we forced 5 punts. Buffalo forced 4. Our inability to convert on those early RZ trips hurt us. Going for 2 when we did probably wasn’t the right call - and that hurt some too. But Buffalo had some self-inflicted wounds as well - running the punter, getting beat over the top by Waddle and Hill, shoddy tackling on Mostert’s big run. It was a heavy weight bout. It was exciting. It was fun. Can’t be mad about it like the prior two losses.

All of that said, for us to get to the next level we need better game management from Coach - both clock and play calling. I’ll leave it at that because I don’t want to derail my own post.

I thought we’d get killed. We almost won. We showed we are for real. We will make the playoffs. 2022 is not our year to win a SB but 2023 could be.

PS - every stat in the box score is close to even - shows just how close this game was
Click to expand...
Stop being sane! This is the wrong forum and moment for that.

Great take. Agree 1000%
 
canesz06

canesz06

Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2012
Messages
1,257
Reaction score
1,574
royalshank said:
I think we are close talent-wise. Coaching on all sides of the ball needs to be better. We will make the playoffs this year and win a playoff game.
Click to expand...
I want to believe that but ive seen this too many times
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,646
Reaction score
23,372
Location
New Jersey
laxcoach said:
Stop being sane! This is the wrong forum and moment for that.

Great take. Agree 1000%
Click to expand...
This was - IMO - one of the best games of 2022, period. Two really good teams taking turns landing blows. It was great. Except for the final score. But man, nothing to hang your head about. We just as easily could have won. Just like the Bills were saying about the first meeting this season. I thought we’d get stomped. We are a good team that can be great at times. I kinda wish our HC wasn’t a rookie but he’s got us playing more competitive ball than we have for most of the last 22 years.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,646
Reaction score
23,372
Location
New Jersey
canesz06 said:
I want to believe that but ive seen this too many times
Click to expand...
I think we have too much talent not to keep elevating. This feels different to me. In most years past, we’d go into a big game this time of year and lay an egg. We didn’t do that - not even close. Now, I’m fully expecting us to build on this and win the next 3 games. I really expect it.
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

Pirate Lacrosse King
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,629
Reaction score
2,017
royalshank said:
This was - IMO - one of the best games of 2022, period. Two really good teams taking turns landing blows. It was great. Except for the final score. But man, nothing to hang your head about. We just as easily could have won. Just like the Bills were saying about the first meeting this season. I thought we’d get stomped. We are a good team that can be great at times. I kinda wish our HC wasn’t a rookie but he’s got us playing more competitive ball than we have for most of the last 22 years.
Click to expand...
I’m in atlanta and picked up a friend to go to a bar and watch the game. Both of us are from south Florida and in our 50s.

I’m a realist. I don’t expect any offense to score 30+ points every game. I don’t expect any defense to hold teams under 20 every game.

I had this game as a blowout bat half time. That wasn’t pessimism. It was realism. We planned to go watch the second halves in misery on our own.

But, they played a great game, against a great team, in a tough atmosphere, on a big stage.

Losing sucks, but damn guys…. enjoy a good game.
 
JayFin327

JayFin327

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 9, 2007
Messages
533
Reaction score
250
Location
Winterfell
If this team is any different from the last 20 year, these last 3 weeks will show it because you know we usually drop the ball when it matters most in getting into the playoffs.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,703
Reaction score
20,693
Great post. Agree, great game and fantastic effort for Miami.

I think the early redzone opportunities for both teams was the difference. Buffalo got touchdowns early, while Miami had to settle for field goals. The Dolphins also dropped consecutive passes in the end zone that essentially made a four point swing.

I'm not sure why McDaniel doesn't trust the run in those crucial short down opportunities. Obviously, he trusts Tua and the passing game more.

Good reminder that this is still a work in progress. Definitely the makings for a really good team.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom