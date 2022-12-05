 This was a winnable game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This was a winnable game

Knowing that we beat ourselves more than the other team pummeled us is a little better feeling. We absolutely beat ourselves more so than the 9ers beating us.

Tua hearing foot steps and seeing ghosts coming at him all first half is why we lost easily was suppose to be up 28-to 30 points first half. Mcd as usual schemed up some good plays to keep guys open all game. Bunch of overthrows and underthrows cost us.

i wont even start with the refereeing but Also on that first catch challenged. We have to be smarter and hurry up offense and hike the ball like new England used to so swiftly do. I notice the guys taking their time after plays like that. Gotta hurry it up and hike the ball kill any chance of challenges.
 
Last edited:
It's all fixable and will be fixed moving forward.
Please do not tell me that every loss that you are going to say that Dolphins beat themselves instead of giving teams their due credit for defeating the Dolphins
 
The first over turned catch was weird because although the ball moved, his hand was under it and it never touched the ground. Anyone know what the rule is on that?
 
100% this was a winnable game, that's what makes it sting.
Having said that the 49ers are not pushovers either, they are a legit team that can go far in the playoffs.
Dolphins made too many mistakes and need to move on and focus on the next opponent.
 
Not taking anything from 9ers there D came to play and all those "almost" interceptions Tua threw in previous games they cashed in on them today.

But you can't tell me the first half we didnt have plenty missed opportunities. Wide open receivers overthrown. The 9ers didn't stop those and they couldn't stop them. We just missed them
 
Games like this will make McD earn his paychecks. The players came out not feeling comfortable. Way to many mistakes (inaccurate throws, dropped catches, penalties).

How do you teach your players to calm the hell down and let the game come to them? That is the the lesson from this game.
 
He's not wrong about this one. The Dolphins had guys open. Had Tua hit them the game would have looked a lot different.
 
Ok, that is just a dumb take. I’d rather say we lost to a better team and that’s that. And I wish we got flat-out beat because the way we lost was embarrassing I can accept if we actually lost flat out. But saying it’s ok that we beat ourselves is stupid. It ****ing sucks we beat ourselves and that should not happen. No silver lining in that. When you beat yourself it basically says you’re not ready for prime time. Yes, we did beat ourselves and that’s not ok, it’s disturbing
 
