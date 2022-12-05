This was a winnable game

Knowing that we beat ourselves more than the other team pummeled us is a little better feeling. We absolutely beat ourselves more so than the 9ers beating us.



Tua hearing foot steps and seeing ghosts coming at him all first half is why we lost easily was suppose to be up 28-to 30 points first half. Mcd as usual schemed up some good plays to keep guys open all game. Bunch of overthrows and underthrows cost us.



i wont even start with the refereeing but Also on that first catch challenged. We have to be smarter and hurry up offense and hike the ball like new England used to so swiftly do. I notice the guys taking their time after plays like that. Gotta hurry it up and hike the ball kill any chance of challenges.



It's all fixable and will be fixed moving forward.