This Week Houston Pick Range (#4 - #11)

There is a logjam of teams with 4 and 5 wins.



Currently our 1 a) pick stands at #7.



If the dice rolls our way this weekend, our pick can climb as high as #4.



If everything works against us then we could slide as low as #11.



Best Case:



Dallas - Win

Carolina - Win

Atlanta - Win

Houston - Lose

Philly - Win

Chargers - Won Already

Giants - Win

Detroit - Win

49'rs - Lose

Denver - Win



Worst Case:

Opposite of above



Working against us is Houston's SOS which is higher than the bunch (excepting Denver) at 557

Luckily Dallas plays 49'rs, hence the high floor of the worst-case scenario.