This Week Houston Pick Range (#4 - #11)

There is a logjam of teams with 4 and 5 wins.

Currently our 1 a) pick stands at #7.

If the dice rolls our way this weekend, our pick can climb as high as #4.

If everything works against us then we could slide as low as #11.

Best Case:

Dallas - Win
Carolina - Win
Atlanta - Win
Houston - Lose
Philly - Win
Chargers - Won Already
Giants - Win
Detroit - Win
49'rs - Lose
Denver - Win

Worst Case:
Opposite of above

Working against us is Houston's SOS which is higher than the bunch (excepting Denver) at 557
Luckily Dallas plays 49'rs, hence the high floor of the worst-case scenario.
 
Last edited:
The Chargers won.
 
