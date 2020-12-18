This Week Houston Pick Range (#4 - #11)

TrinidadDolfan
There is a logjam of teams with 4 and 5 wins.
Currently our 1 a) pick stands at #7.
If the dice rolls our way this weekend, our pick can climb as high as #4.
If everything works against us then we could slide as low as #11.
Best Case:
Dallas - Win
Carolina - Win
Atlanta - Win
Houston - Lose
Philly - Win
Chargers - Won Already
Giants - Win
Detroit - Win
49'rs - Lose
Denver - Win
Worst Case:
Opposite of above
Working against us is Houston's SOS which is higher than the bunch (excepting Denver) at 557
Luckily Dallas plays 49'rs, hence the high floor of the worst-case scenario.
