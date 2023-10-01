This week isn’t a total loss.

dolpns13
Taste the Burn
- Location
- New Jersey
To be honest, I knew this was going to be a difficult game and I really didn’t think that we would be able to win in Buffalo, I didn’t think we’d get blown out, but I didn’t think we would win either. That’s said NE is getting blown out by Dallas and Jets will get tossed by KC so at the end of the day we’ll still split with Buffalo at 3-1 and both NYJ and NE will be 1-3, so after four weeks it’s still good that we went 3-1, you just cannot lose the next 2.