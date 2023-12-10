 This Will Help The Dolphins Next Year! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This Will Help The Dolphins Next Year!

The salary cap is in place to ensure there is "parity" in the league.

Miami has the cheat code!

So at the moment, we're currently what? 24 mil over the current cap for 2024, or am I way off? Either way, an additional 15 mil added to the cap should cut about half that out, add a few restructures that are no doubt coming, and we should be good to go.
 
phinfan33 said:
please no more restructuring deals, that's part of the reason we're in this situation to begin with
 
fansinceGWilson said:
well, we won’t have any money for free agents anyway....after the Jackson deal we still have 14 free agents of our own and that's going to be hard enough trying to keep some of those so forget about getting free agents from any other team.
 
btw guys, after the Jackson deal we're now 36mill over the cap for 2024
 
Im hoping we will be able to keep them all (Wilkins, AVG, Hunt, Williams) but I think we will Lose 1 of them. I think it’s Williams.
 
