This Will Help The Dolphins Next Year!

Salary cap is expected to increase by more than $15 million per team in 2024
please no more restructuring deals, that's part of the reason we're in this situation to begin withSo at the moment, we're currently what? 24 mil over the current cap for 2024, or am I way off? Either way, an additional 15 mil added to the cap should cut about half that out, add a few restructures that are no doubt coming, and we should be good to go.
well, we won’t have any money for free agents anyway....after the Jackson deal we still have 14 free agents of our own and that's going to be hard enough trying to keep some of those so forget about getting free agents from any other team.But it also raises cap for 31 other teams. Certainly Miami needs more cap, but other teams can spend more on signing their FAs or adding vets. Not the same with Miami