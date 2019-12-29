This win is meaningful to me.

xSxPxHx

xSxPxHx

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 5, 2007
Messages
1,694
Reaction score
208
Location
Los Angeles
Seeing alot of folks getting super mad about our draft position.

Honestly, this win was meaningful in so many ways.

Meaningful that Coach Flores was able to beat a desperate Patriots team fighting hard for a 1st round bye and beating them with practice type players.


Meaningful that the coach has the team playing their asses off against a top tier talent team

Meaningful that this team is headed to the right direction (at least I feel it is)

It's a proud day to be a fins fan when you give a coach chicken sh!t and makes chicken salad with a nice slice of wheat bread.
 
