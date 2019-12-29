This win is meaningful to me.

xSxPxHx
Scout Team
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2007
- Messages
- 1,694
- Reaction score
- 208
- Location
- Los Angeles
Seeing alot of folks getting super mad about our draft position.
Honestly, this win was meaningful in so many ways.
Meaningful that Coach Flores was able to beat a desperate Patriots team fighting hard for a 1st round bye and beating them with practice type players.
Meaningful that the coach has the team playing their asses off against a top tier talent team
Meaningful that this team is headed to the right direction (at least I feel it is)
It's a proud day to be a fins fan when you give a coach chicken sh!t and makes chicken salad with a nice slice of wheat bread.
Honestly, this win was meaningful in so many ways.
Meaningful that Coach Flores was able to beat a desperate Patriots team fighting hard for a 1st round bye and beating them with practice type players.
Meaningful that the coach has the team playing their asses off against a top tier talent team
Meaningful that this team is headed to the right direction (at least I feel it is)
It's a proud day to be a fins fan when you give a coach chicken sh!t and makes chicken salad with a nice slice of wheat bread.