This win is meaningful to me.

Seeing alot of folks getting super mad about our draft position.



Honestly, this win was meaningful in so many ways.



Meaningful that Coach Flores was able to beat a desperate Patriots team fighting hard for a 1st round bye and beating them with practice type players.





Meaningful that the coach has the team playing their asses off against a top tier talent team



Meaningful that this team is headed to the right direction (at least I feel it is)



It's a proud day to be a fins fan when you give a coach chicken sh!t and makes chicken salad with a nice slice of wheat bread.