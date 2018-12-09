This Win Meant More To Me Than Any Win Ever.

Wednesday December 5th at 12:22 my 10 month old babygirl was pronounced dead in the ER. My wife and I are completely lost and devastated. The only thing keeping me alive is my 2 other children who have been so remarkable these past 4 days.



This win is the only thing that mad me smile since Wednesday morning.



Thank you Miami. You gave me a reason to smile today.



Also, everyone please hug your children tight and tell them you love them more for me today. You never know when you’ll never see them again.



Much love to all my Dolphins brothers and sisters.