This Win Meant More To Me Than Any Win Ever.

Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

Please football gods, grace us Tua or Trevor
Wednesday December 5th at 12:22 my 10 month old babygirl was pronounced dead in the ER. My wife and I are completely lost and devastated. The only thing keeping me alive is my 2 other children who have been so remarkable these past 4 days.

This win is the only thing that mad me smile since Wednesday morning.

Thank you Miami. You gave me a reason to smile today.

Also, everyone please hug your children tight and tell them you love them more for me today. You never know when you’ll never see them again.

Much love to all my Dolphins brothers and sisters.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
I'm very sorry for your loss, your post made me well up a bit. It shows you the positive the football game could have even though there's many things more important. Stay strong, God bless you guys
 
circumstances

circumstances

This one was for your daughter! All the best to you and your family in this difficult time.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Wow!!! Really sorry to hear that horrible news. My condolences to you and your family.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

I'm so sorry for your loss. If this helps, I know what you're going through, because back in 1994 I was an expectant Father myself. My unborn baby was lost. Every April/May, Is tough for me, because that was the time frame the baby was expecting to be born. So just remember Dolfan91 is here for you if you ever want to talk? But you'll get through this. Sports and days like today, help heal the soul. God Bless you brother, Phinatic8u!!! All the love!!
 
Nappy Roots

Nappy Roots

Being a father, this post instantly make me break into tears. I am heart broken for you brother.
 
