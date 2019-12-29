This Win Will Linger...

CRIOS

CRIOS

Formerly A&O
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
5,213
Reaction score
470
Age
53
Location
Miami
...into next season. What can be better than having a rookie squad who, after a win like this, know that they can win against a true contender - that they can compete and win no matter what. This team is full of confidence, and under Flores' direction there is only one way to go and that's up! This game did not mark the end of the season, it ushered in 2020-21 with an exclamation that we are a team to watch. Yes, this victory will linker into next year and beyond!
 
ChrisEAS

ChrisEAS

Second String
Joined
Sep 24, 2011
Messages
1,708
Reaction score
695
Location
Washington DC
Hey, it can only get better considering we have three 1st round picks and a boatload of money for FA's.

We won 5 games with an undrafted team just about lol.
 
G

GCD960

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
3,672
Reaction score
116
Location
I'm over here now
Yes big win.

last game of the year, on the road, division rival, who won this game the last 9 years to secure first round bye, that needed the W, that beat us there (forget exact) 15 out of 16 times, will linger.

the nfl is shocked

Brady is not the same, I can say that confidently. Yes, he doesn’t have WRs so that has an impact
but he is not the same bEast.

Im not saying he is bad, but he’s not as good as he has been.
 
tcdrover

tcdrover

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
5,733
Reaction score
374
Beautiful victory.

I got lucky again. This is the first game I watch live.

I've been watching them on game pass.

When I saw that this was being broadcast all over FLA I bought my HDTV antenna this morning.

i was gonna buy one next weekend to get the playoffs but this game was irresistible.

I hate to break it to the 'Tanking crew', the starter for 2020 at QB is already on the team..

and already the starter :p
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
4,399
Reaction score
3,921
Location
Allentown, Pa
The mystique is gone.

They were gifted the SB last year, Baltimore is on another level from them.

When Brady has to do it by himself.....well there you go.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,072
Reaction score
2,196
And we may finally have a coach who can coach or at least be on par with a Hall of Famer
 
