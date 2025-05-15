 ‘This year’s team is way different.’ Here’s why the Dolphins are in the midst of a culture shift | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

‘This year’s team is way different.’ Here’s why the Dolphins are in the midst of a culture shift

Can it be that a couple of changes make a difference. Can it be the talk from the outside is making this team closer and now they're out to prove something.. I"m hoping this change the attitude and the lack of hope when we play winning teams.

“You can see this year’s team is way different than last year’s,” tailback De’Von Achane said Wednesday.

Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article306386156.html#storylink=cpy
 
We can hope! I am cautiously optimistic that the team surprises us with more physicality and a solid run game. And the defensive side, I’m praying that Grant has an impact, setting up Seiler to feast. So much depends on Phillips,Chub and Chop playing well and bringing heat. That will mask a very young backfield.
 
I'm hopeful that we get the younger guys a lot of reps. This team is different for certain but the shift in culture has to come from the top all the way down. Seeing players take accountability for the change they want to see in the building would be HUGE. My expectations are not very high from a win/loss perspective, but if we can find that physicality and mental toughness, I'd be happy with the trajectory of this team moving forward.
 
I remember last year players talking about how close they were and how they were doing things outside of football

And I heard McDaniel talk about how close his team was and how focused and united they were

It was all Bs
 
We only go as far as Tua and McDaniel can take us and it just feels like we’ve seen the peak of that two years ago. I haven’t had such low expectation for a Miami season since the year Henne was named starter. I hope I’m wrong but you can practically feel the oncoming .500 season.
 
If you’re gonna post at least post something original
Same drivel from 200 other threads since the draft
When you retain the same regime you get the same culture you’ve had


 


 
I feel like .500 is a reach. Right now, I see 5-6 wins.
 
I know there's some downers on this thread, but let's just accept the fact that McD identified a problem and they're trying to bring in the right guys with the right attitudes and establish the trenches.

This is what we all wanted. This is what wins championships. If Achane and Chubb says things feel different this year and guys are showing up for rookie mini camps, then we have to believe that things will be different this year.

Trust the process. Fins up! LFG!!
 
