‘This year’s team is way different.’ Here’s why the Dolphins are in the midst of a culture shift

Can it be that a couple of changes make a difference. Can it be the talk from the outside is making this team closer and now they're out to prove something.. I"m hoping this change the attitude and the lack of hope when we play winning teams.
“You can see this year’s team is way different than last year’s,” tailback De’Von Achane said Wednesday.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article306386156.html#storylink=cpy
