Grier has played this perfectly and it’s not over
Who are Mack and Nixon?
Grier has played this perfectly
Agreed. He’s on a roll every year - but we don’t win divisions or playoff games.Grier and perfection in the same breath is an oxymoron.
I mean, we’re on a rebuild of rebuild. I’ve lost count of the words being bandied about with his tenure as GM: “rebuild,” “reset,” and “overhaul” being the most noteworthy.
Whatever you want to call it, the bottom line is that he’s produced zero playoff wins. I call it pathetic, considering the money and draft capital that he had at his disposal.
Our core players are still here. The players we lost are replaceable. You guys said we were soft so we added more physical players and better tacklers on defense. We'll likely be better next year.
He’s bringing in guys. But the talent out > talent in by a mile. So we’ll see if we’re as good this year as last year.
Wilkins is a big loss though. I don't know much about our new C but he's small at 275. Did we get weaker up the middle ? I'd be concerned about being dominated again in the interior of the OL. Need some people moving guards
