THIS.

Players taking significantly less to play here.

Brooks left 15 mill on the table from Sea
Barrett coulda got more than 9 mill
.... and Poyer..... 2 million dollars


dolphinheel said:
Grier has played this perfectly
Grier and perfection in the same breath is an oxymoron.

I mean, we’re on a rebuild of rebuild. I’ve lost count of the words being bandied about with his tenure as GM: “rebuild,” “reset,” and “overhaul” being the most noteworthy.

Whatever you want to call it, the bottom line is that he’s produced zero playoff wins. I call it pathetic, considering the money and draft capital that he had at his disposal.
 
Laser13 said:
Agreed. He’s on a roll every year - but we don’t win divisions or playoff games.

He’s bringing in guys. But the talent out > talent in by a mile. So we’ll see if we’re as good this year as last year.
 
Laser13 said:
Yawn
 
royalshank said:
Agreed. He’s on a roll every year - but we don’t win divisions or playoff games.

He’s bringing in guys. But the talent out > talent in by a mile. So we’ll see if we’re as good this year as last year.
Our core players are still here. The players we lost are replaceable. You guys said we were soft so we added more physical players and better tacklers on defense. We’ll likely be better next year.
 
Highzenga said:
Our core players are still here. The players we lost are replaceable. You guys said we were soft so we added more physical players and better tacklers on defense. We’ll likely be better next year.
Wilkins is a big loss though. I don’t know much about our new C but he’s small at 275. Did we get weaker up the middle ? I’d be concerned about being dominated again in the interior of the OL. Need some people moving guards
 
Laser13 said:
Can't make everyone happy i guess.
 
