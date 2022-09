Mach2 said: Many were up in arms about the play calling there (no passes), but I think McD just wanted time off the clock at that point. Click to expand...

Not sure if it's been discussed, but I believe the Dolphins passed on 3rd down when the Bills had used all of their timeouts.If the Dolphins run on 3rd down they can run the clock to about 50 seconds. From there, the best play is probably taking an intentional safety rather than risk a punt - it's a close call.Then the Bills would receive the free kick with about 40 seconds remaining rather than 1 minute, 20 seconds.I realize that McDaniel can't assume Morstead's huge free kick, but it seems that taking the intentional safety is the percentage play by a slight margin.