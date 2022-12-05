Thompson at the End of the Game

BahamaFinFan78
Why was he in? We were down two scores with 1:50 ish left. With Hill, anything could happen. Was Tua hurt from that low hit by Bosa or did McDaniel just wave a white flag?
We're down by 3 scores by the time Skylar was put in
Oh, I thought it was 16 points. 33-17, right?
Yes 2 TDs and a FG needed to win it which is 3 scores.
16 points isn't 3 possessions.
Seriously? You need 2 TDs and a FG. How's that not 3 possessions unless they get a safety to tie it after getting those TDs or have the defense get a TD?
Got me I didn't see it that way with the 2 pt conversions.2 TDs and 2-2 point conversions to tie it
You need a FG if the 2-pt conversions don't work.
2 YDs and 2, two point conversions