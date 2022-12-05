 Thompson at the End of the Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thompson at the End of the Game

BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
6,092
Reaction score
4,928
Why was he in? We were down two scores with 1:50 ish left. With Hill, anything could happen. Was Tua hurt from that low hit by Bosa or did McDaniel just wave a white flag?
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
6,092
Reaction score
4,928
Think in terms of each possession can be worth up to 8 points, like 4 points in basketball, a 3 plus 1
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
6,799
Reaction score
9,001
He took a nasty hit from Bosa where his leg was twisted under him. It was waving the white flag and deciding not to get Tua hit again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom