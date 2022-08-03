Thompson > Bridgewater (???)

Charlie Rivers
If Thompson outperforms Bridgewater before the season opener, will he (ST) land the number two spot on the qb roster?
My answer is no. Sort of...
Experience counts for much...but...it wouldn't be a stretch to see Thompson win the backup role behind Tua come September.
Question: Is it true that ST is looking better than TB in the offseason drills - camp?
Curious.
