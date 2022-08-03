 Thompson > Bridgewater (???) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thompson > Bridgewater (???)

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
5,799
Reaction score
1,571
Age
55
Location
Miami
If Thompson outperforms Bridgewater before the season opener, will he (ST) land the number two spot on the qb roster?

My answer is no. Sort of...

Experience counts for much...but...it wouldn't be a stretch to see Thompson win the backup role behind Tua come September.

Question: Is it true that ST is looking better than TB in the offseason drills - camp?

Curious.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
3,826
Reaction score
3,349
Thompson should be our backup because Bridgwater sucks and Thompson has potential. This is Tua's 3rd year he doesn't need a mediocre conservative QB to be his mentor anymore.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom