Thompson played a Good Game

I see a lot of ppl bashing thompson around here.

Just watched it again. I feel bad for the kid. If we had a coach with anywhere near the intelligence of what's his name in SF, I think we would be seeing a whole different type of Thompson. But somehow we get stuck with a guy who thinks it's ok to call almost nothing but passing plays as if he's working with a 15 year veteran out there. The interception was not his fault. He moved pretty damn well in the pocket and scrambled nicely, He hit some open receivers when really needed (hill on the 4th and 7) and used the check downs nicely. Teddy used the check downs pretty well too actually. That one to mostert breaking 5 tackles was a thing of beauty.

I'm not suggesting Skyler is the savior or anything like that. I'm saying we would have much better players on our roster if we actually had some coaching talent. My first actual doubt was the fact they kept the effing o line coach from last year on. Now why in Good God's name would they do such a thing? The coaching and the GM are the problems. NO MORE HIRING COACHES WITHOUT EXPERIENCE PLEASE