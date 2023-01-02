 Thompson played a Good Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thompson played a Good Game

I see a lot of ppl bashing thompson around here.
Just watched it again. I feel bad for the kid. If we had a coach with anywhere near the intelligence of what's his name in SF, I think we would be seeing a whole different type of Thompson. But somehow we get stuck with a guy who thinks it's ok to call almost nothing but passing plays as if he's working with a 15 year veteran out there. The interception was not his fault. He moved pretty damn well in the pocket and scrambled nicely, He hit some open receivers when really needed (hill on the 4th and 7) and used the check downs nicely. Teddy used the check downs pretty well too actually. That one to mostert breaking 5 tackles was a thing of beauty.
I'm not suggesting Skyler is the savior or anything like that. I'm saying we would have much better players on our roster if we actually had some coaching talent. My first actual doubt was the fact they kept the effing o line coach from last year on. Now why in Good God's name would they do such a thing? The coaching and the GM are the problems. NO MORE HIRING COACHES WITHOUT EXPERIENCE PLEASE
 
All we do is scan the mail room for the next CEO. Over and over. Biggest mistake is hiring someone who has never been a head coach at any level and handing them the keys to one of only 32 NFL franchises.

We did it with Flores. We did it with Gase. We did it with Philbin. We never learn.
 
Was his throw to gescki for 6 off? I don't think he was off that much, but yeah, I just don't know how mcdaniel can justify this playcalling anymore
 
Your being fooled by the passes New England allowed know they were up two scores with little to no time.
 
LMAO! With the game on the line and a chance to do something, he kept checking down. The Pats played like crap and he had a chance to shine and simply did not. He made a couple of nice throws mixed in with a big bag of check downs and mistakes. This game was within reach if he played a good game, quite simply he did not. If you want and example of playing good so you can correct your vision or understanding of what good is.....Brock Purdy played good when he came in against us.
 
The interception was absolutely his fault. It was significantly off target. So off target he throws it behind Hill and back in to the trailing DB. That throw has to be on time and coming back to where the db has to go through the WR to get to the ball. So more shallow/in front of the WR coming back on that play.

 
Yes…and there are many on here calling him garbage that neglect to acknowledge that Armstead has been out every time he has played…unlike Tua who had Armstead protecting him every game.

The kid was running for his life the whole game.

He has much better mobility than the other two QB’s.

He is not a finished product yet but he has potential!
 
You keep your damn pants up. No one wants to see your hairy ass.

On Thompson, he looked like a rookie third string QB thrown to the fire after the veteran backup threw an absolutely garbage interception. He needs development and needs to be told to run when flushed from the pocket.
 
Put it into perspective. He's a 7th round qb thrown into a game with no reps in practice. Compounded with an idiot coach that won't adjust the game to help him out. Look at wat the Head Coach for SF does for his qb...

What I'm saying is if we had a coach with some actual sense, we may have pulled this game out today
 
