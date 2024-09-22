 Thompson’s giving me those… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thompson’s giving me those…

…Scott Mitchell vibes…

…lol

Maybe we’ll get a repeat of ‘93…or maybe a dumpster fire…tough to say.
 
Dolphins were actually favored on the road against Seattle but now the line is to lose by 4.5 pts.

The betting world isn’t getting those vibes~
 
Let’s see if McDaniel can help him deal with a timing based offense of this level in a very hostile environment

Not confident but hopeful :)
 
