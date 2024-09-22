Thompson’s giving me those…

CedarPhin
King of the Moondoggers
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 28, 2008
- Messages
- 25,802
- Reaction score
- 6,354
- Location
- Hong Kong Harry's
Slow your roll player…Scott Mitchell vibes…
View attachment 176254
View attachment 176255
…lol
Maybe we’ll get a repeat of ‘93…or maybe a dumpster fire…tough to say.
‘93 ended up being a dumpster fire, if you recall. Mitchell also ended up getting injured and missing the final 5 games (all losses).Maybe we’ll get a repeat of ‘93…or maybe a dumpster fire…tough to say.
I hope we don’t see a repeat of ‘93.…Scott Mitchell vibes…
View attachment 176254
View attachment 176255
…lol
Maybe we’ll get a repeat of ‘93…or maybe a dumpster fire…tough to say.