Those in the know(?)

Dolphin Mule
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2021
- Messages
- 484
- Reaction score
- 914
- Age
- 59
- Location
- Clinton, MO
As of Sunday evening, 13 predictions:
SPORTSNAUT. BARTON
NFL N. VERSE
NBC. LATU
FOX. BARTON
PFF. MIMS
PFN. GUYTON
SI. MURPHY
HUDDLE. BARTON
PALM B.P. FAUTANU
DOLPHINS TALK. VERSE
PHIN PHANATIC. BARTON
MKJR. VERSE
I tried to get their latest picks. Feel free to add others that may be missing here.
SPORTSNAUT. BARTON
NFL N. VERSE
NBC. LATU
FOX. BARTON
PFF. MIMS
PFN. GUYTON
SI. MURPHY
HUDDLE. BARTON
PALM B.P. FAUTANU
DOLPHINS TALK. VERSE
PHIN PHANATIC. BARTON
MKJR. VERSE
I tried to get their latest picks. Feel free to add others that may be missing here.