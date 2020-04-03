Those "Meaningless Wins" Proved Not-So-Meaningless

Vaark
Seriously. Lol. Some people just have “presence.” Brian Flores has that.must be weird for an NFL player to play for a coach who could beat you up physically if it came down to that
I'd say that anecdotally, there's a better chance that Flores turns out to be the "real deal" than fragile Tua, the reason for the so-called "tank" who couldn't hold up to spotty college defenses, holds up to professional Ds!Only way we will know is if he gets more wins this year than last year. If not, they just signed with Miami for a good pay check and beach front property.
I also distinctly remember people saying the same thing about Gase.
Karras for one, had a multiple year deal with the pats for more money to be a swing starter mostly backup and took less money to be a starter in MiamiThat all sounds good and dandy but I wonder how many players took less money because they wanted to play for Flores so bad.