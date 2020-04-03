Those "Meaningless Wins" Proved Not-So-Meaningless

DisturbedShifty

DisturbedShifty

Shifty Gold
Administrator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 3, 2006
Messages
19,634
Reaction score
8,490
Age
39
Location
Pueblo, Colorado
Only way we will know is if he gets more wins this year than last year. If not, they just signed with Miami for a good pay check and beach front property.

I also distinctly remember people saying the same thing about Gase.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

I love lamp
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 2, 2007
Messages
8,246
Reaction score
1,724
must be weird for an NFL player to play for a coach who could beat you up physically if it came down to that
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
2,540
Reaction score
326
Age
32
Location
Baltimore, MD
Thanks for posting I just read this article on PFT. I hope it is a sign of things to come. I am FIRED UP to fill out our roster with all these young guys in the draft. I know there is a lot of back and forth with who we will / should / could take, but at the end of the day we are going to get some good young talent and will likely have the youngest team in the league.
 
Vaark

Vaark

Nihil taurus crappus
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
31,732
Reaction score
26,874
Location
Possess a particular set of skills
DisturbedShifty said:
Only way we will know is if he gets more wins this year than last year. If not, they just signed with Miami for a good pay check and beach front property.

I also distinctly remember people saying the same thing about Gase.
Click to expand...
I'd say that anecdotally, there's a better chance that Flores turns out to be the "real deal" than fragile Tua, the reason for the so-called "tank" who couldn't hold up to spotty college defenses, holds up to professional Ds!
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
10,063
Reaction score
10,195
Location
Montreal
Vaark said:
I'd say that anecdotally, there's a better chance that Flores turns out to be the "real deal" than fragile Tua, the reason for the so-called "tank" who couldn't hold up to spotty college defenses, holds up to professional Ds!
Click to expand...
What does Tua have to do with any of this?
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
34,018
Reaction score
39,966
Location
Kissimmee,FL
That all sounds good and dandy but I wonder how many players took less money because they wanted to play for Flores so bad.
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

#TankForTua
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
23,070
Reaction score
9,638
Location
UK
Yea. I hate it when players go to their official press conference and say "lol I am here because they offered more money than the other guy"
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
1,232
Reaction score
1,644
Danny said:
That all sounds good and dandy but I wonder how many players took less money because they wanted to play for Flores so bad.
Click to expand...
Karras for one, had a multiple year deal with the pats for more money to be a swing starter mostly backup and took less money to be a starter in Miami
 
josephreese

josephreese

Since '76
Joined
Apr 25, 2005
Messages
737
Reaction score
279
Age
50
Location
Campbell, California
I don't think the wins were meaningless. They continue to have an impact on the team, and will through the off-season and camp. It's also fair to consider whether the benefit of those wins is more important than the draft capital lost. I prefer the wins, but I understand those who value the draft positioning higher.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom