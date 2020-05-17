Thought I'd share this

Report: Saints foiled a Dolphins draft plan
The Miami Dolphins selected Noah Igbinoghene with their third first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but they reportedly were set to take a different player before their plan was foiled
www.si.com
please, Flores and Grier played these suckers like they played everyone else..
Report: Saints foiled a Dolphins draft planThe Miami Dolphins selected Noah Igbinoghene with their third first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but they reportedly were set to take a different player before their plan was foiledwww.si.com
I think it’s funny that Jeff Ireland thinks he had good intel on the Dolphins draft plans, especially considering nobody else seemed to know exactly they were going to do at any point. It’s pretty well known now that MIA did a great job masking their intentions.Always fun to read this kind of stuff.
If the Saints traded back, the team that jumped up to 24 could have taken Ruiz.
Then the 49ers could have taken him.
Or the 49ers trade down, and the team at 25 could have taken him.
Or we weren't interested at all.