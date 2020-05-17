Thought I'd share this

circumstances said: Always fun to read this kind of stuff.



If the Saints traded back, the team that jumped up to 24 could have taken Ruiz.



Then the 49ers could have taken him.



Or the 49ers trade down, and the team at 25 could have taken him.



Or we weren't interested at all. Click to expand...

I think it’s funny that Jeff Ireland thinks he had good intel on the Dolphins draft plans, especially considering nobody else seemed to know exactly they were going to do at any point. It’s pretty well known now that MIA did a great job masking their intentions.To further that point, there are several insiders that claim Aiyuk was their target at 26. So, again, nobody, including Jeff Ireland, knows for sure.