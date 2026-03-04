 Thought on the draft after the combine | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thought on the draft after the combine

After watching the combine and digging into these prospects, I’ve come around to something pretty strongly:

I don’t think we should draft for immediate need.

I think we should draft for the plan — specifically, what this roster needs to look like two years from now.

There are just too many intriguing players in this class — especially in the late 1st through Day 3 range — to box ourselves into filling current holes. The real question isn’t “what do we need today?” It’s “who helps us become the team we want to be in 2027 especially with our crappy cap situation?”

Because drafting for need is reactive. Drafting for the plan is proactive.

Here are some examples

Kenyon Sadiq
You know this kid would be a defensive coordinator’s nightmare in a double-TE set. If we’re evolving into more 12 personnel, stressing edges, marrying run and play-action, that’s not a TE2 pick — that’s a philosophical pick.

Kadyn Proctor
If his weight is under control, he could be a decade-long answer at RT. His athletic ability at 360 is ridiculous. You don’t pass on that because you’re “set” today.

Blake Miller
Movement skills jump off the screen. He’s going to be good, in my opinion. Offensive line talent that can move like that doesn’t stay cheap in this league.

Emmanuel Pregnon
The comp that flashes is Larry Allen. That kind of power profile changes the tone of your offense.

Julian Neal
Big zone corner with tools. If that’s your defensive identity long-term, you take the traits and develop them. GB always has big CBs and its for a good reason. The radius.

D’Angelo Ponds
I’m not usually a fan of smaller corners, but this kid can play. There’s some Daryl Green-type competitiveness and movement there. Sometimes you bet on the football player.

Keylan Rutledge
Thought he’d test poorly. He didn’t. Production plus athletic confirmation? That’s what you want to see, plus he is mean as hell.

Sam Roush
Just plays the game the right way. Tested better than expected. Those guys tend to outplay their draft slot.

The Quarterback Thought (Yes, Really)

Drew Allar is the one that would make people uncomfortable.

But why not?

As Bill Walsh said, if a player can do something right once, you can coach him to do it right consistently. I’ve watched Allar’s workout repeatedly. The ball jumps off his hand. That’s not teachable (I watched Josh Allen's workout years ago...saw the ball jump, wanted him, not at #7 overall but he looked good)

The comp that keeps coming to mind is Josh Allen coming out — big arm, raw mechanics, questions about accuracy and processing. Buffalo took that swing early because the physical traits were rare.

Accuracy can improve with mechanics. Processing can improve with reps. You can build structure around a young QB.

You cannot teach that kind of arm talent.

And quarterback is the ultimate “draft for the plan” position. You never want to be forced into it by need.

The Edge Discussion

The edge class feels like it has warts. If they fall, fine. But even the guys who check boxes — like Keldric Faulk — still have something missing. Others are short-armed, undersized, or more situational rush types.

That’s exactly the kind of position where drafting for need gets teams in trouble.

If the board doesn’t match the value, you don’t force it.

The Bigger Point

The goal shouldn’t be to fix the 2026 depth chart.

The goal should be to build the roster wave that peaks two years from now.

Drafting for need feels responsible. Drafting for the plan requires confidence — confidence in your scouting, your coaching, and your development pipeline.

The best organizations stack traits, develop them, and let competition sort itself out. They aren’t drafting to survive the season (they all have 5 years contracts now). They’re drafting to control the next window.

I really believe we need to draft for the plan, not for the need.
 
Very well said and exactly what our strategy should be. I am cautiously optimistic that JES and Hafley have that same build for the future mentality. We can go a long way toward setting a solid foundation with this draft.
 
Excellent post Mr Fan:)

Let the board fall to us and take the BPA.

When you are at this level of rebuilding the entire roster and culture then really this is the way to go.

I’ll give one example, if Jeremiah love were to fall to us, you could take him and then trade Achane for a high pick for next years draft
 
Yeah no matter what they do there will be holes. The worst thing you can do is reach for a position to fill a hole with no conviction on the player. Just get the best player available.
 
Yes, but what is that plan for the team building?

The game is not won in the trenches, the game is won at the skill positions on offense, and coaching on defense. Points scored and points allowed. That's the overarching plan in this draft and any draft and decision making for winning.

The priority should always be to improve the offense with the QB, WR, TE, over any other positions when starting from scratch like the Dolphins. Once you build you draft board based on positional ranking, and decide what the dire needs are, like for example edge, guards, a safety for Dolphins this year, you go back to #1 and say we should not draft those first if we need to improve QB, WR, TE, and you draft those first if there is opportunity, because all other positions are secondary. You get the secondary positions later, even in UDFA.
 
LargoFin said:
Yes, but what is that plan for the team building?

The game is not won in the trenches, the game is won at the skill positions on offense, and coaching on defense. Points scored and points allowed. That's the overarching plan in this draft and any draft and decision making for winning.

The priority should always be to improve the offense with the QB, WR, TE, over any other positions when starting from scratch like the Dolphins. Once you build you draft board based on positional ranking, and decide what the dire needs are, like for example edge, guards, a safety for Dolphins this year, you go back to #1 and say we should not draft those first if we need to improve QB, WR, TE, and you draft those first if there is opportunity, because all other positions are secondary. You get the secondary positions later, even in UDFA.
This where I would disagree. I believe the game won in the trenches. Look at the recent superbowl (Will Campbell beaten on every play). Seattle controlled the game in the trenches. Darnold didn't win the game for him. A RB was MVP. A RB can only be an MVP if his line makes it happen.

McSmurf/Grief (Grier) made terrible mistakes by building the team from the outside to the inside (big money on the outside, small money inside). Look at the results. Also size matters at every position. A QB who can challenge the entire football field is also needed (cannot just throw inside the hashmarks or the flats) we must also challenge the deep out corners of the field to open up the middle.
 
A better QB would have taken PSU to the college playoffs the past 3 years. Their team has been talented. Allar has been wildly inconsistent or hurt. He is the epitome of fools gold; he checks every box, but he lacks understanding of the game. You can’t teach arm talent, but it’s equally difficult to “fix stupid”. That isn’t an attack on his IQ; he simply makes horrible decisions because he can’t read defenses.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
A better QB would have taken PSU to the college playoffs the past 3 years. Their team has been talented. Allar has been wildly inconsistent or hurt. He is the epitome of fools gold; he checks every box, but he lacks understanding of the game. You can’t teach arm talent, but it’s equally difficult to “fix stupid”. That isn’t an attack on his IQ; he simply makes horrible decisions because he can’t read defenses.
I'm no expert, but I see Zach Wilson when I see him.
 
Mr Fan said:
This where I would disagree. I believe the game won in the trenches. Look at the recent superbowl (Will Campbell beaten on every play). Seattle controlled the game in the trenches. Darnold didn't win the game for him. A RB was MVP. A RB can only be an MVP if his line makes it happen.

McSmurf/Grief (Grier) made terrible mistakes by building the team from the outside to the inside (big money on the outside, small money inside). Look at the results. Also size matters at every position. A QB who can challenge the entire football field is also needed (cannot just throw inside the hashmarks or the flats) we must also challenge the deep out corners of the field to open up the middle.
Look no further than the dominance of the Indiana Hoosiers.They dominated with skill positions and defensive coaching. Mendoza, Becker, Cooper, Sarrat a d defensive coaching. Seahawks rebuilt skill positions to get to the Superbowl, and defensive coaching.
The best acquisitions, the most impactful for winning for the Dolphins, were Tua, Waddle and Reek, even with overdrafting and overpaying. That is where impact lies and that should be the top level approach.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
A better QB would have taken PSU to the college playoffs the past 3 years. Their team has been talented. Allar has been wildly inconsistent or hurt. He is the epitome of fools gold; he checks every box, but he lacks understanding of the game. You can’t teach arm talent, but it’s equally difficult to “fix stupid”. That isn’t an attack on his IQ; he simply makes horrible decisions because he can’t read defenses.
This is exactly it. His decision-making under pressure in key moments is consistently awful.

I don't know if that is something that can be remedied.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
A better QB would have taken PSU to the college playoffs the past 3 years. Their team has been talented. Allar has been wildly inconsistent or hurt. He is the epitome of fools gold; he checks every box, but he lacks understanding of the game. You can’t teach arm talent, but it’s equally difficult to “fix stupid”. That isn’t an attack on his IQ; he simply makes horrible decisions because he can’t read defenses.
Agreed. If he had been all of what he should have been he would be #1 overall pick. Question is he worth 2 or 3 for the chance he can be corrected and taught. This is what I'm wrestling with when I look at his tape and the workouts. How much of it was the Penn State coaching and mismatched player/scheme.
 
