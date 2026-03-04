Thought on the draft after the combine

After watching the combine and digging into these prospects, I’ve come around to something pretty strongly:



I don’t think we should draft for immediate need.



I think we should draft for the plan — specifically, what this roster needs to look like two years from now.



There are just too many intriguing players in this class — especially in the late 1st through Day 3 range — to box ourselves into filling current holes. The real question isn’t “what do we need today?” It’s “who helps us become the team we want to be in 2027 especially with our crappy cap situation?”



Because drafting for need is reactive. Drafting for the plan is proactive.



Here are some examples



Kenyon Sadiq

You know this kid would be a defensive coordinator’s nightmare in a double-TE set. If we’re evolving into more 12 personnel, stressing edges, marrying run and play-action, that’s not a TE2 pick — that’s a philosophical pick.



Kadyn Proctor

If his weight is under control, he could be a decade-long answer at RT. His athletic ability at 360 is ridiculous. You don’t pass on that because you’re “set” today.



Blake Miller

Movement skills jump off the screen. He’s going to be good, in my opinion. Offensive line talent that can move like that doesn’t stay cheap in this league.



Emmanuel Pregnon

The comp that flashes is Larry Allen. That kind of power profile changes the tone of your offense.



Julian Neal

Big zone corner with tools. If that’s your defensive identity long-term, you take the traits and develop them. GB always has big CBs and its for a good reason. The radius.



D’Angelo Ponds

I’m not usually a fan of smaller corners, but this kid can play. There’s some Daryl Green-type competitiveness and movement there. Sometimes you bet on the football player.



Keylan Rutledge

Thought he’d test poorly. He didn’t. Production plus athletic confirmation? That’s what you want to see, plus he is mean as hell.



Sam Roush

Just plays the game the right way. Tested better than expected. Those guys tend to outplay their draft slot.



The Quarterback Thought (Yes, Really)



Drew Allar is the one that would make people uncomfortable.



But why not?



As Bill Walsh said, if a player can do something right once, you can coach him to do it right consistently. I’ve watched Allar’s workout repeatedly. The ball jumps off his hand. That’s not teachable (I watched Josh Allen's workout years ago...saw the ball jump, wanted him, not at #7 overall but he looked good)



The comp that keeps coming to mind is Josh Allen coming out — big arm, raw mechanics, questions about accuracy and processing. Buffalo took that swing early because the physical traits were rare.



Accuracy can improve with mechanics. Processing can improve with reps. You can build structure around a young QB.



You cannot teach that kind of arm talent.



And quarterback is the ultimate “draft for the plan” position. You never want to be forced into it by need.



The Edge Discussion



The edge class feels like it has warts. If they fall, fine. But even the guys who check boxes — like Keldric Faulk — still have something missing. Others are short-armed, undersized, or more situational rush types.



That’s exactly the kind of position where drafting for need gets teams in trouble.



If the board doesn’t match the value, you don’t force it.



The Bigger Point



The goal shouldn’t be to fix the 2026 depth chart.



The goal should be to build the roster wave that peaks two years from now.



Drafting for need feels responsible. Drafting for the plan requires confidence — confidence in your scouting, your coaching, and your development pipeline.



The best organizations stack traits, develop them, and let competition sort itself out. They aren’t drafting to survive the season (they all have 5 years contracts now). They’re drafting to control the next window.



I really believe we need to draft for the plan, not for the need.