Careful now… Some of us veterans will never forget the insidious lengths that some went to in Buffalo and Pittsburgh I think… To upset the Dolphins before games by pulling fire alarms etc. at the hotel room. I distinctly remember Tanny in that game where they all had to get up at 3 AM for a fire alarm and exit the bloody hotel. He absolutely sucked and he looked like he didn’t get two hours sleep! Don’t put this stuff out there… They’re waiting… Lurking, ready to pounce! That was a playoff game too! I’m bitter. Out.



Somebody who remembers tell me what game that was cause I’m not sleeping tonight! Ha ha ha ha ha ha