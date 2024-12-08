Thoughts from a strangely compelling (and often awful) game

Good for Tua. Looked more like the version we saw who could extend plays and make plays on the move.

I'm not going to say we played a bad team with an over-rated defense and some injuries but we did.

but who cares? He may have disappeared a bit in the fourth but came back when it mattered.



The main narrative about this team doesn't change, though. Playoffs or not, it would be nice to see a huge win against a good team where #1 is the reason we win. I fear that the defense he has to play with is going to make that hard to happen. More on them later.



We beat a bad team and we slightly outcoached and outplayed an interim coach and checked out team. If Davonte Adams stays in bounds on their last drive, we lose. Just dumb luck that he didn't and couldn't do that.



Tyreek looked to have a good game but no, he really didn't, dropped some key passes and what happened to the guy who could break some tackles and elude defenders? I know he has a bad wrist but what happened to his ability to be elusive after the catch?



Why, oh why, Coach McGenius, do you not dial up any plays for Jonnu Smith until overtime? The only team who covers TE's less effectively than your Miami Dolphins are the J-E-T-S



Malik Washington- keeper, he makes plays, That kickoff return really guaranteed we had a shot with little time and no timeouts to get into FG range.





They're going to kill Achane. Too many gimmick plays leaving him exposed behind bad or no blocking. They have to develop Wright the last month of the year. He's not playing great and dropped a bunny today but he needs reps and experience. He can play and offers explosiveness, why not give Achane more breaks during the game



Hate the Jets but will give them credit for one thing- Braelon Allen, who looked like a HOFer today. He would solve a lot of our short yardage problems. I don't think the Jets have a better OL than we do, overall, but that guy gets them easy yards and won't be denied on third and one. Can catch and block. we need a guy like that and a coach who recognizes that we do. I think they took him in the 4th. Get one for 2025, please. Sick of the shotgun and gimmick plays to get one yard.



Jason Sanders is not so quietly have a great season. Don't care about the missed PAT, the old #7 isn't making these bombs (and the big kicks) the way this version is.



Decent kickoff and punt coverage today, still want Crossman gone but hey, his unit played decently today.



The defense is Olividatti level bad. Is it too many journeymen or too many guys making business decisions instead of tackles, bad schemes or all of the above.



The answer is Yes.



But this has to be our top priority next year. Finding more Seilers and less Kohous and less Jordan Poyers. Too many guys are loafing, missing assignment and not making tackles. Anthony Weaver's advancement chances are dropping at the same rate teams are putting up points against us. There's not one thing we do well on defense right now and the whole unit needs an exorcism.