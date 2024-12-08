 Thoughts from a strangely compelling (and often awful) game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thoughts from a strangely compelling (and often awful) game

F

Finswatch

Mar 18, 2024
Good for Tua. Looked more like the version we saw who could extend plays and make plays on the move.
I'm not going to say we played a bad team with an over-rated defense and some injuries but we did.
but who cares? He may have disappeared a bit in the fourth but came back when it mattered.

The main narrative about this team doesn't change, though. Playoffs or not, it would be nice to see a huge win against a good team where #1 is the reason we win. I fear that the defense he has to play with is going to make that hard to happen. More on them later.

We beat a bad team and we slightly outcoached and outplayed an interim coach and checked out team. If Davonte Adams stays in bounds on their last drive, we lose. Just dumb luck that he didn't and couldn't do that.

Tyreek looked to have a good game but no, he really didn't, dropped some key passes and what happened to the guy who could break some tackles and elude defenders? I know he has a bad wrist but what happened to his ability to be elusive after the catch?

Why, oh why, Coach McGenius, do you not dial up any plays for Jonnu Smith until overtime? The only team who covers TE's less effectively than your Miami Dolphins are the J-E-T-S

Malik Washington- keeper, he makes plays, That kickoff return really guaranteed we had a shot with little time and no timeouts to get into FG range.


They're going to kill Achane. Too many gimmick plays leaving him exposed behind bad or no blocking. They have to develop Wright the last month of the year. He's not playing great and dropped a bunny today but he needs reps and experience. He can play and offers explosiveness, why not give Achane more breaks during the game

Hate the Jets but will give them credit for one thing- Braelon Allen, who looked like a HOFer today. He would solve a lot of our short yardage problems. I don't think the Jets have a better OL than we do, overall, but that guy gets them easy yards and won't be denied on third and one. Can catch and block. we need a guy like that and a coach who recognizes that we do. I think they took him in the 4th. Get one for 2025, please. Sick of the shotgun and gimmick plays to get one yard.

Jason Sanders is not so quietly have a great season. Don't care about the missed PAT, the old #7 isn't making these bombs (and the big kicks) the way this version is.

Decent kickoff and punt coverage today, still want Crossman gone but hey, his unit played decently today.

The defense is Olividatti level bad. Is it too many journeymen or too many guys making business decisions instead of tackles, bad schemes or all of the above.

The answer is Yes.

But this has to be our top priority next year. Finding more Seilers and less Kohous and less Jordan Poyers. Too many guys are loafing, missing assignment and not making tackles. Anthony Weaver's advancement chances are dropping at the same rate teams are putting up points against us. There's not one thing we do well on defense right now and the whole unit needs an exorcism.
 
Finswatch said:
We beat a bad team and we slightly outcoached and outplayed an interim coach and checked out team.
Checked out team? Did you not notice how hard that defense was playing? I WISH our defense played with that kind of intensity. They may not be great, but they played hard.
 
Thrilled we won the game. Tua was amazing in the clutch.

Defense and OL are horrible.

We actually made Rodgers look good which is depressing.

OL simply can't run block ever since the Rams game. Too many negative run plays.

I don't understand this idea of having a finesse OL. What happens when you need to gain a yard or two on the ground and you are so pathetic you can't even come close?

Tua definitely earned his money today and saved the season temporarily.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
Checked out team? Did you not notice how hard that defense was playing? I WISH our defense played with that kind of intensity. They may not be great, but they played hard.
How do you explain Davonte Adams not staying in bounds on the Jets last drive?

They had nothing to lose but I don't think their effort was anything special. They also dropped a number of balls from Rodgers.

ask a Jets fan about their D and he'll tell you it is over-rated and that they don't play with a sense of urgency
 
Well said. It was ugly, but Miami was clutch at the end. That overtime drive maybe rates as the best of the season because they had to have it.

But, the Dolphins don't get to OT without the Washington return. What a great effort by the rookie.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Well said. It was ugly, but Miami was clutch at the end. That overtime drive maybe rates as the best of the season because they had to have it.

But, the Dolphins don't get to OT without the Washington return. What a great effort by the rookie.
That might be Tua's most clutch performance since the comeback against the Ravens in 2022.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
Thrilled we won the game. Tua was amazing in the clutch.

Defense and OL are horrible.

We actually made Rodgers look good which is depressing.

OL simply can't run block ever since the Rams game. Too many negative run plays.

I don't understand this idea of having a finesse OL. What happens when you need to gain a yard or two on the ground and you are so pathetic you can't even come close?

Tua definitely earned his money today and saved the season temporarily.
we have a finesse OL bc we have a finesse coach. We have a finesse offense because we go shotgun on third and short and because we don't have a power back.

I can't look at this game or many games at all this year and say the OL was the main problem.
 
Finswatch said:
How do you explain Davonte Adams not staying in bounds on the Jets last drive?

They had nothing to lose but I don't think their effort was anything special. They also dropped a number of balls from Rodgers.

ask a Jets fan about their D and he'll tell you it is over-rated and that they don't play with a sense of urgency
Adams wasn't exactly given a choice as to whether or not he went out of bounds. The damage was done when the ball was thrown where it was.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Well said. It was ugly, but Miami was clutch at the end. That overtime drive maybe rates as the best of the season because they had to have it.

But, the Dolphins don't get to OT without the Washington return. What a great effort by the rookie.
MW certainly redeemed himself for the muffed punt in GB.
 
For the record
I called this D out from the beginning of the season
Well at least from the Raider game on. I saw the cracks coming, wasn’t hard, just a matter of time until we played better teams and obviously for some strange reason the jets are one of em
 
I thought the offensive line played pretty well today. I think we have been so used to saying the OL was terrible, that now we say it all the time.
 
