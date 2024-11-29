 Thoughts from another pathetic big game effort | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thoughts from another pathetic big game effort

We don't have a cold weather problem, we have a we can't beat a good team problem. Green Bay has a better roster, OL and DL, QB, GM and HC. Green Bay is tough, we're pussies. That's as simple as you can make it. Every Bills game, every game against the Chiefs or Ravens or Eagles, same thing. `They have fundamentally better and tougher players up and down their rosters. We're the Missouri Tigers, look great against Auburn but not good at all against the top teams in the SEC.

McDaniel continues to call dumb plays that lose yards in key situations. The two delay of game penalties were absurd, running the play clock down to 2 seconds on EVERY play when you're down 2-3 scores in the second half, awful. He's had four years to figure this out and hasn't.
The playcalling from the GB 2 yard line in the fourth quarter was awful. You want to tell me we need a better OL and a power back, yes, OK but the slow developing play action that gave Tua no time to throw was shitty. Id rather see them run the ball four times from the two but coach always seems to have some gimmick play dialed up, Problem is they haven't worked in a long time. Sometimes simpler is better but McLovin doesn't ascribe to that belief. Starting to think if we can Grier, and we definitely should, McLovin' should go with him. I don't think he inspires any confidence against good teams, same playcalling, same mistakes, same results. How in the hell did he turn first and goal in the first quarter to third and 22?

For a smart guy, his ability to self-correct, or not correct, is maddening. Pretty sure the decision to cut Chris Brooks was his and not Grier's, and if he doesn't trust any of his RBs on third and one or third and goal from the two, what does that say about his judgment? Teams who have to operate from the shotgun on third and short or at the goal-line aren't built to win big games.

I'd feel a little better about the head coach if the entire team didn't **** the bed in every big game. Tonight was another failure by all three units. No show performances by Terron Armstead, Malik Washington, Julian Hill, Terrel Dodson, Cam Smith, PFF fave Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer, both guards and OBJ.

Love Calais Campbell but if they were offered a 4th for him, they should have taken it.

We'll need a whole new secondary next year. These guys are both bad and soft, outside of Ramsey. Holland hasn't made a play since last year's pick six against the Jets and looks to be making business decisions every time he oles a tackle on a tight end or running back. Poyer is shot. The corners can't tackle or cover. Cam Smith gets hurt when not even involved in a play and when he is involved it often results in a hold or a PI. Storm Duck might improve but I wouldn't be surprised if some really high picks are spent on corners and safeties.

The penalties are a huge problem that gets worse when we play tough teams on the road. Same guys- Eichenberg, Julian Hill, Robert Jones and the clutch and grabbers in our secondary. I wonder, on offense, if cutting down on the elaborate shifts and snapping the ball quicker would help but there are too many weak links on this team that are mistake prone. And to be honest, there are no ramifications for players making mistakes week after week, I guess Julian Hill will soon turn into Antonio Gates and is on scholarship until further notice.


I don't know where I stand on Tua. The off-platform plays he was making the last month weren't evident tonight when we really needed them.. The high throws in the first half when he had wide open guys in GB territory were killers. His pocket awareness and accuracy seems to take a big dip in these crucial games, I feel like at least 2 of the 5 sacks tonight were on him and that he let several big plays in the first half get away from him with check downs or bad throws.

I hate Mike Tirico, the smarmy, Jets loving, corporate tool who always has something snarky and dumb to say. I can't stand anything about his background- NY guy, the Jets, Syracuse or the stupid network he works for. At least Collinsworth took the night off but NBC football sucks and the refs were horrible tonight as well.
 
Lucky_12 said:
The biggest problem with all of this is we have a HC problem. Lafleur is way ahead of McDaniel right now
For sure. He’s also more experienced. Too many penalties have been really hurting us. Bottom line is Green Bay is more talented on the interior. We got beat up. It’s not even a coaching issue. We had a chance to pull with a td but we got stuffed
 
Highzenga said:
For sure. He’s also more experienced. Too many penalties have been really hurting us. Bottom line is Green Bay is more talented on the interior. We got beat up. It’s not even a coaching issue. We had a chance to pull with a td but we got stuffed
More on Lucky's side here. We got stuffed bc McD called 2-3 dumb plays on the goal line, had 2 ridiculous delay of game penalties, watched his team commit 10 penalties and has generally been in charge of a very undisciplined, erratic, soft as pudding team
 
I think we have historically “frozen” in big games since Shula was coach. And every time we put a nice string of wins together, we seem to revert back to mental lapses. This goes for coaches and players.
 
Jamesw said:
I think we have historically “frozen” in big games since Shula was coach. And every time we put a nice string of wins together, we seem to revert back to mental lapses. This goes for coaches and players.
dunno. Shula had horrible defenses and no running game during his last few years.
Jimmy Johnson had a promising D that he drafted but sub-par offensive skills guys and an aging Marino
After that came a series of hapless and clueless HCs and a front office that bungled most offseasons

This coach started well but his coaching has regressed, his team is soft and undisciplined.
I think the top management, especially the owner and GM, seem to want to run a fantasy team and the coach's personnel leanings aren't what's best to change this team's fortunes.
 
This is a team of highly paid 'super stars' who can only whup up on sub .500 teams & consistently play like a JV team against teams who have their **** together.
Our offensive 'super stars' were all playing last night but couldn't score their way out of a wet paper bag. The defense will probably have more missed tackles than any team in the league for the week at the end of this coming Sunday.
All the elements of a good to great team are there but it doesn't make any difference. We still can't get it together.
 
Don't care what pff says our line is terrible.
I've been wanting a T.E for a decade and we get Smith and Tua looks so much better.
It's not rocket science teams now have 4 guys to worry about.
Our D is just plain bad.
No pass rush.
All this talk about being a soft team especially away from home needs to change.
Fire Grier.
Draft a N.T and a couple of Guards.
Today we proved once again against a good team we can't win or run the ball.
Build the lines.
 
Finswatch said:
More on Lucky's side here. We got stuffed bc McD called 2-3 dumb plays on the goal line, had 2 ridiculous delay of game penalties, watched his team commit 10 penalties and has generally been in charge of a very undisciplined, erratic, soft as pudding team
Dont forget 20+ missed tackles on defense.
 
Finswatch said:
Great points and they struggle at home against good teams too like they did against the Bills the last two years! So like you said it’s not a cold weather problem, it’s beating good teams home and away in general!
 
I just don't care anymore. This entire season has just made me not care about the Dolphins or even the NFL as a whole anymore. The second they muffed that punt 2 minutes into the game, I turned the channel because it was easy to see the end result that was coming. The Dolphins have never once pulled through for the fans, and after 30 years I just no longer care.
 
Finswatch said:
dunno. Shula had horrible defenses and no running game during his last few years.
Jimmy Johnson had a promising D that he drafted but sub-par offensive skills guys and an aging Marino
After that came a series of hapless and clueless HCs and a front office that bungled most offseasons

This coach started well but his coaching has regressed, his team is soft and undisciplined.
I think the top management, especially the owner and GM, seem to want to run a fantasy team and the coach's personnel leanings aren't what's best to change this team's fortunes.
Um, that is exactly what we have got right now.
 
Finswatch said:
We already have a post game thread, yet you had to start your own thread becasue you crave attention.
 
McDaniel gotta go and get Tua a real coach. Sick of this bum being propped up and saved by Tua. If Tua doesn’t carry then we don’t win.

We need two bulldozing guards and a complete defensive revamping with new linebackers and safeties. Ohh and crossman should of been fired like 2 years ago.
 
