Thoughts on Kader and more

Good observations.......



I think Kader is continuing to grow and improve. I thought he played well last year, and his start to this year show continued improvement. He made some big plays. That sack of Herbert was not only good, but he showed excellent anticipation as Herbert tried to spin out of that tackle....Kader wasn't having it.



Our LB play was not very good yesterday. This was something I was expecting to see significant improvement....and it didn't happen. We'll see how Fangio addresses that issue. I didn't see much of Long yesterday and I was surprised by that.



Lot of folks were irritated about us not running the ball enough and I agree that balance should be better......but the passing game was what was working and at the rate the Chargers were punching us in the mouth with their running game, McDaniel knew we needed to use our best weapons to keep pace. Something to keep an eye on definitely..........



Overall a great and fun game to watch!