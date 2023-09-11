Thoughts on Kader and more

Jamesw
Observations on yesterdays thrilling victory:
!. Darth Kader played strong. In fact he was our best CB yesterday. A skilled young building block for the future.
2. Connor Williams/ Tua just don’t have chemistry in the exchange. Hoping we draft a Center.
3. I wanted to see Brooks but Mostert ran hard.
4. Weak In the middle. Where is our monster run stuffer?
5. McD is much more comfortable In his second season.
The best thing I noticed is that we didn’t panic. We were mentally strong! We are adapting Tuas personally of responding to mistakes/adversity with brilliance.
