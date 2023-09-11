 Thoughts on Kader and more | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thoughts on Kader and more

Jamesw

Jamesw

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2019
Messages
2,274
Reaction score
7,909
Age
60
Location
Bangkok
Observations on yesterdays thrilling victory:

!. Darth Kader played strong. In fact he was our best CB yesterday. A skilled young building block for the future.
2. Connor Williams/ Tua just don’t have chemistry in the exchange. Hoping we draft a Center.
3. I wanted to see Brooks but Mostert ran hard.
4. Weak In the middle. Where is our monster run stuffer?
5. McD is much more comfortable In his second season.

The best thing I noticed is that we didn’t panic. We were mentally strong! We are adapting Tuas personally of responding to mistakes/adversity with brilliance.
 
Good observations.......

I think Kader is continuing to grow and improve. I thought he played well last year, and his start to this year show continued improvement. He made some big plays. That sack of Herbert was not only good, but he showed excellent anticipation as Herbert tried to spin out of that tackle....Kader wasn't having it.

Our LB play was not very good yesterday. This was something I was expecting to see significant improvement....and it didn't happen. We'll see how Fangio addresses that issue. I didn't see much of Long yesterday and I was surprised by that.

Lot of folks were irritated about us not running the ball enough and I agree that balance should be better......but the passing game was what was working and at the rate the Chargers were punching us in the mouth with their running game, McDaniel knew we needed to use our best weapons to keep pace. Something to keep an eye on definitely..........

Overall a great and fun game to watch!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom