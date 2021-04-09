 Thoughts on Kellen Mond as our Backup? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thoughts on Kellen Mond as our Backup?

Kellen Mond as our Backup QB?

  • Yes, I would take him round 3

  • Yes, if we can land him round 4 in a trade up.

  • Yes, if we can land him round 5-7

  • No thanks, not a fan.

Results are only viewable after voting.
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,179
Reaction score
1,856
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Wanted to see what people thought of having Mond as our backup QB going forward as a developmental prospect? I like the tool this kid has and I think could be a nice QB to have sit behind Tua. You can never have enough QBs.

Issue arises as to where he will go in the draft. Most seem to think round 3. Is that too rich for Miami? Given we have 4 picks round 1 & 2, I would think about it round 3, but ideally want him day 3.
 
Vaark

Vaark

Flocci non faccio
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
34,418
Reaction score
37,147
Location
Is that concrete all around or is it in my head?
Given the hype he got from Simms and the exposure he's getting on the networks now, I doubt he'd make even through the 2nd round. I am not opposed to drafting him if he's there for us in our first 2nd round pick. I would take the Stanford QB in the 3rd round .. he strikes me as a real sleeper and the most heavily high school recruited QB back in the day.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
1,418
Reaction score
1,448
Location
Canada
We have too many needs to draft a QB in rounds 1-3 this year. I'm good with taking a developmental QB to sit behind Tua in rounds 2 or 3, but this isn't the year to do it.
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
10,850
Reaction score
12,338
Sure I'd take him in round 5 through 7 ... but he'll be long gone. We have a lot of holes that need filling, and we're going to look to fill them with BPA level talent that is there in this draft. Mond would be a luxury pick, and we don't really have room for a luxury pick.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
2,758
Reaction score
1,651
Age
48
Location
Largo, Florida
I like him. Makes good decisions, does not throw a lot of picks. And has a big arm and can run. Any time you can get that it's a good thing.
 
P

PHINANALYST

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2005
Messages
1,679
Reaction score
220
Age
55
Location
North Carolina
IF we were to go that route, I would very much prefer MILLS ... though it is pretty doubtful that he lasts til day 3 ...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom