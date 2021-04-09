Thoughts on Kellen Mond as our Backup?

Wanted to see what people thought of having Mond as our backup QB going forward as a developmental prospect? I like the tool this kid has and I think could be a nice QB to have sit behind Tua. You can never have enough QBs.



Issue arises as to where he will go in the draft. Most seem to think round 3. Is that too rich for Miami? Given we have 4 picks round 1 & 2, I would think about it round 3, but ideally want him day 3.