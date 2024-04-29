Thoughts on the Draft

I think the team got 3-4 players who will help this year in Chop, Jalen Wright, Malik Washington and possibly Kamara. Maybe 1-2 more UDFAs as well.



Fautanu lasting until #20 didn't make me happy. Wirfs wasn't as close to us and letting him slip away still bothers me, I think Fautanu would have solved a lot of problems for us, now and in the future. I guess you can blame this on not having enough picks or the possibility that the pick was going to be a pass rusher no matter which OL were left.



Like Chop and think he will give us some production this year but would have been happier with Fautanu in Round 1 and a lesser EDGE in round 2.



I get the Patrick Paul pick, don't really like it. Hopefully I'm wrong and he's a starter in a year. Very confused by the summaries of his game from different sources- one says he moves well and is athletic, another says he is stiff and doesn't move well, one says he has a lot of experience and is technically sound, another says he needs a lot of work, My guess is that not many of these "experts" ever watched a Houston game and fewer understand what is or isn't a good prospect to play LT.



Liked the aggressive trade up to get into the 4th and to get a player they targeted to improve the offense. Wright is a fantastic runner who is becoming a better receiver and pass blocker. Injuries at RB were a factor last season and having three guys who can contribute is smart. I think Wright is going to be an exciting player like Achane was last season.



I hope the team never goes into any future drafts with only six picks, day 2 was a slog waiting for pick 55 to come around and then watching the third round without any real hope of trading back to get a top 100 player.



Still need a guard or two but think now we don't need a veteran WR. Really like Malik Washington, especially where we got him.



Wish we had grabbed one of the top 10 safeties in this class, GB made it tough by. grabbing THREE safeties that were top 10 or 12. Pat McMorris doesn't sound like a player who is going to be able to play right away. Would have loved Hicks or Bishop but not having a 3 or 4 at the time didn't help