 Thoughts On This Play By Tua - Is The Commentator Right? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thoughts On This Play By Tua - Is The Commentator Right?

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
5,410
Reaction score
9,798
Age
48
Location
san diego
Short video. Turn on the volume and listen to the comments.

I agree with the general notion that making this type of play is what separates the average from the great. This play, poorly executed, still looks really good in the stat sheet, and is good for the QB rating, even though it was a bad play and theoretically left points on the field, and could have cost the team the game. Conceptually, I understand the point.

HOWEVER, is the commentator right? This is what I cannot figure out. Note if you look carefully, there is a safety deep back there. If Tua fully airs the ball out, and leads Tyreek to the point where he doesn't have to stop, and has a clear run to the end zone, is the safety right there to break up the play? Could the ball be driven deeper on more of a line (Josh Allen like throw) to get it there quicker to give the safety no shot? I cannot tell. Then the other issue is it seems there is another receiver, wide open down the middle, also for a big play and a potential TD. But again, I cannot tell if that player was wide open, or only freed up after the ball left Tua's hand and the defense then released in the direction of the throw.

Stats can be misleading. Commentary can be misleading, because often nobody knows who was supposed to be where, and what was meant to happen, and all sorts of other things that are just tough to know. But eventually, you do have a mosaic over time, which I think paints a clearer picture than individual plays often do.

Back to this play, what is the verdict? Good ball, bad ball, unclear?

 
Last edited:
Probably underthrown. However, i can hand pick 1 throw from any QB that ever played where the ball was underthrown, overthrown, etc. To try to make a conclusion on how good or bad the QB is based on this one throw is absolutely insane.
 
IMHO, a better throw would have resulted in a few more yards and a better chance for Hill to avoid the Safety, but not a sure TD. It's clear at the 24 second mark that he was all the way to the sideline waiting at the 8 yard line, so those milliseconds wouldn't likely have influenced his angle much.
 
Watch Tua’s footwork

He didn’t step into the throw so that’s what happens when Tua doesn’t have his foundation set.
 
Most certainly I believe he's correct on his take here. Many of us see him as a limitation and have already moved on from this Tua timeline. Feels like we're the minority here on FH. Unifying this fanbase would be ideal and this divisiveness on Tua is becoming old. Can't wait to see our new franchise Qb come here and lead this team while uniting this fanbase at the same time.

That's the vision I'm going to hold in my mind's eye🙏😊
 
Last edited:
zucca said:
Probably underthrown. However, i can hand pick 1 throw from any QB that ever played where the ball was underthrown, overthrown, etc. To try to make a conclusion on how good or bad the QB is based on this one throw is absolutely insane.
Click to expand...
Yeah but come on it's not just one throw like this that we've seen from lil tua. It's become a theme and this team deserves better Qb play. We aren't settling for mediocrity.
 
It's one play and it is being stated like most Tua bashers as this is what happens every time. Do you know how many times Hill has been under thrown by many QBs? ....and not just Hill. The other thing is after the pump fake, the OL is pushed back into Tua's face and the DL is jumping. Tua can't fully step into or even put the ball on a line.

Typical Monday morning QB BS that explains 20% of the play with zero constructive conversation about what led to the throw. Also being sold as this happens every time. I WILL NOT compare Tua or any other QB to Mahomes......but Hill's numbers with Tua are significantly better. These same haters stated that Hill would not be successful with Tua and they were completely wrong.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom