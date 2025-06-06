Thoughts On This Play By Tua - Is The Commentator Right?

Short video. Turn on the volume and listen to the comments.



I agree with the general notion that making this type of play is what separates the average from the great. This play, poorly executed, still looks really good in the stat sheet, and is good for the QB rating, even though it was a bad play and theoretically left points on the field, and could have cost the team the game. Conceptually, I understand the point.



HOWEVER, is the commentator right? This is what I cannot figure out. Note if you look carefully, there is a safety deep back there. If Tua fully airs the ball out, and leads Tyreek to the point where he doesn't have to stop, and has a clear run to the end zone, is the safety right there to break up the play? Could the ball be driven deeper on more of a line (Josh Allen like throw) to get it there quicker to give the safety no shot? I cannot tell. Then the other issue is it seems there is another receiver, wide open down the middle, also for a big play and a potential TD. But again, I cannot tell if that player was wide open, or only freed up after the ball left Tua's hand and the defense then released in the direction of the throw.



Stats can be misleading. Commentary can be misleading, because often nobody knows who was supposed to be where, and what was meant to happen, and all sorts of other things that are just tough to know. But eventually, you do have a mosaic over time, which I think paints a clearer picture than individual plays often do.



Back to this play, what is the verdict? Good ball, bad ball, unclear?



