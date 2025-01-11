 Thoughts With our SoCal Fans | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thoughts With our SoCal Fans

Would love to hear from our fan base in California. I know there's a lot of Dolphins fans in SoCal and hope you are all safe and okay, as you deal with these severe wildfires.

I lived nearly half my life in Southern California. Always loved the Santa Ana winds, but combining that with extreme drought is not a good recipe.

I was in Big Bear just a few weeks ago visiting family for the holidays. I was shocked how dry everything was in late December.

Best to all the fire fighters and first responders as well. They do an incredible job.
 
