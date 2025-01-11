Thoughts With our SoCal Fans

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Would love to hear from our fan base in California. I know there's a lot of Dolphins fans in SoCal and hope you are all safe and okay, as you deal with these severe wildfires.
I lived nearly half my life in Southern California. Always loved the Santa Ana winds, but combining that with extreme drought is not a good recipe.
I was in Big Bear just a few weeks ago visiting family for the holidays. I was shocked how dry everything was in late December.
Best to all the fire fighters and first responders as well. They do an incredible job.
