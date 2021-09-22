Thread Start Requirements

E30M3
- Mar 22, 2018
- 2,104
- 3,296
- Everywhere
With all the controversy and arguments going on here, are you guys considering putting restrictions in place on new members who can start threads? It's hard on us to filter through all this BS and have a viable conversation without repeating ourselves over and over and I'm sure its double for you guys to weed through and move all this stuff. Are utilities in place to do that kind of thing?