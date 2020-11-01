Thread Titles NOT Allowed After the Game

I suggest Instabans for any thread titles similar to, or identical to the following:

Tua is a bust
Fire Grier and the Front Office
Should Miami have drafted Herbert?
Is it time to fire Flores?
Chan Gailey needs to retire.


Can anyone else come up with something? :)
 
