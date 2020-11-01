Thread Titles NOT Allowed After the Game

Bumrush
FinHeaven VIP
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2002
- Messages
- 1,542
- Reaction score
- 361
I suggest Instabans for any thread titles similar to, or identical to the following:
Tua is a bust
Fire Grier and the Front Office
Should Miami have drafted Herbert?
Is it time to fire Flores?
Chan Gailey needs to retire.
Can anyone else come up with something? :)
