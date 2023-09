Marino2.0 said: Yeah, it’s hard to be negative right now, but the defense doesn’t look better than last year yet. The O is just so good right now that other teams are breaking down trying to keep up.



The run defense has solidified since Week One, but the pass rush still leaves a lot to be desired and the secondary is not good. We need Ramsey back, and/or Cam Smith to make an appearance. Xavien is a target out there.

I think the secondary has been way better than the run defense. Denver actually made some plays today, but they seemed like that- plays their guys made that were just really good plays. That's gonna happen in the NFL. But in 2/3 games something has gone on with either the gap integrity or guys just being out of position- way too many plays where the RB gets to the second level untouched, right through the middle.I really do trust Fangio, you'd be an idiot not to with his track record- but the defense definitely isn't there yet.But I think we have to change our expectation of needing the defense to win the game. Just keep things reasonable, play well in the red zone, and generate some opportune turnovers and key sacks and the like, and we'll have winning football with this offense.