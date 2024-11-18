Three Penn State prospects

There are three players on Penn State this season that would be worth a mid-or-higher 1R pick in my opinion.



I've discussed Drew Allar in the QB thread. I see him as a potential Ben Roethlisberger-plus who's elevated his play to the point now where I'd have him at the top of the class at his position this year ... I didn't have him that high six weeks ago, but his accuracy and decision making has taken a dramatic step upward, his arm talent is as good as it gets, he's tough, plays with an edge and he's doing it without elite WRs. However, the word up this way is that there's a pretty good shot Allar stays in college for another year even if he's projected to get drafted near the very top. He does still have things to work on and tune up.



The other two guys are Edge/LB Abdul Carter and TE Tyler Warren.



If you were wondering why Chop Robinson hasn't been what we were told he'd be, the reason is Abdul Carter. Carter's been the focus of opposing offenses for a couple of years, and that gave Chop the opportunity to feast while blocking schemes were geared to keep Carter from going wild.



Carter's also had some position changes.



Carter's a better pass rusher than Chop. He's quicker, faster and stronger, and he's more instinctive. He's one of those guys that just won't let himself be denied.



He's not just a pass rusher, either. He plays the run well and he has a great motor. The last game he tracked a Purdue runner the whole way across the field through traffic and got him for a minimal gain.



He has had a problem with jumping the count and drawing penalties, but he's a problem for opposing offenses. He's Micah Parsons-like, but I think he's just a tick below Parsons, who was one of the greatest natural talents and instinctive players I've ever seen in person.



Warren's something else. If you haven't watched him, go to YouTube and check out his highlights.



If you were impressed with what Bowers did against the Dolphins today, Warren's going to be even better. He's in the Kelce/Kittle stratosphere.



With the potential to be even more.



Warren's a unicorn, a 6-5, 260-pound athletic freak who plays the game like Mike Ditka. He's a former HS quarterback who has played every position on offense.



He had 17 receptions in a win at USC, when he snapped the ball and caught a 40-plus yard TD one-handed on the same play. Last night at Purdue, he had 200 yards of offense, rushing 45 yards for a touchdown from the shotgun.



For my money, there's no player that offers more versatility coming into the pro game, not even Hunter from Colorado. He's very tough. He blocks extremely well. He has fantastic hands and has made several one-handed catches in traffic this season. He's not just a runner in the wildcat; he can throw the ball decently. He had above-average speed and tremendous leaping ability.



He just puts so much pressure on opposing defenses as a skill player. He'll make your O-Line better, too.



If I were the Dolphins, despite the needs on the OL, if they were picking in the 12-17 range and he still was there, I'd take him without any reservations. Address the line later and through free agency. He'll help you as a blocker but he'll make everyone around him better and he's just so hard to prepare for.