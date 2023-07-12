Three players to build around for every AFC team

DKphin
• Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips feature for Miami: The Dolphins have built a dynamic offense around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a frighteningly fast duo in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and Jaelan Phillips could emerge as the newest household name in 2023.
Heading into the 2023 season, we are identifying three core players that each AFC team should work to build the roster around going forward.
