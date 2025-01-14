Three things I don't understand about Miami football.

morning all, i want ask a question or two ,because when i was young i was into other things and lived in Dallas Cowboys country so i was isolated. plus there were no internet . so I consider myself to be a red shirt junior in terms of knowledge of football.



my first question is , why is it that it seems like every position in every sport gets awards except the tight end and Full back and ? they work just as hard as everyone else. is this a respect thing or what ?



question #2 if you had to pick four fullbacks or runingbacks to deal with could weather who would be on your roster ?



PS i found out I fell out of my bed the other day and i now have my 2 nd concussion for 2025 man its bad when Dolphin fans are getting concussed falling out of bed. MY HEAD IS BLURRY BUT THE PAIN IS SUBSIDING , Can I blame this on Chris Grier ?