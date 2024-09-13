Three Up And Three Down - Bills Edition

Will restate the rules quickly - this is not about careers, it is just about the single game. Big name players and coaches are held to a higher standard than the scrubs as well.



Having said that, this one could be really easy to do. Could simply be Three Up: Nobody, Three Down: All of Em. This whole thing sucked. Everyone was telling me the Bills were seriously degraded this year. On top of that, they were all banged up and then they lose their best defensive player and only other team captain right away in the game, and they still come to our home field, on a short week, and do that to us? Embarrassing. If it wasn't for Holland punching the ball away from Etienne on the goal line, Jacksonville probably runs us off the field, and we would be 0-2 right now, and the season would be over given how the schedule shapes up. All the wins we had penciled in going forward early in the year, like next week, now they don't look so easy.



Three Up:



The Cheerleaders - They showed up, looked good, and didn't screw anything up!

The long snapper - He didn't screw anything up either

Achane - Played hurt, looked great, ran hard. A lot of tough running actually, was impressive



Honorable mention: David Long, looked he was OK and was trying and played tough football



Three Down:



Chris Grier - You suck! Our team is a poorly constructed mess. You went all in, and this is what we get. You had two good drafts a few years ago, clearly that was the random dumb luck that would eventually happen, but back to stink again. Armstead gets hurt, one more always injured guy you love signing, and Paul doesn't even come in, so I guess we get nothing out of him this year. Soft as puppy poo in the trenches team once again. No backup QB. No third receiver, nice plan with OBJ there buddy. Oldest roster in the NFL too - where is this thing going? If I was Steve Ross, I would be apoplectic about how this thing looks, especially with all the big contracts they just handed out, some to older guys.



Tua- That wasn't good, and then you basically concussed yourself. Damar Hamlin standing there, you lower your head and run into his chest, not even that hard, and this is what happens? I don't get it. Three up and three down is strictly about evaluating the player in the game. Feel bad for Tua? Of course, but that is a separate issue. That rag armed throw away attempt that went to the Bill's DB, just gross. We still had a chance to get back in it before that happened. Josh Allen makes things happen when things break down. He shows up in big games. You got the big money, this is what you have to do, and you are going to need to do it with less and less around you every year going forward when your money kicks in. If we even get to that point, which sadly seems like a question mark now. This cannot keep happening, for everyone's sake.



Jalen Ramsey - You get smoked by their backup running back for a big play early in the game when we were still in it? That is two weeks in a row giving up big plays. No injury excuses, you are on the field, you are expected to produce. And not get smoked by backup running backs or whoever that bum was.



Honorable mentions to a lot of players: DuBose, catch the damn ball, seriously you bum. McDaniel, you sucked, and looked like a deer in the headlights last night. Probably everyone else on the team too. Armstead, am sick of watching you get hurt all of the time, yeah we should have known, but it is just annoying watching it.