Three Up and Three Down - Seahawks Edition

New rule. Grier is now exempt from this. By default he would be #1 on the three down list every week, so that would be redundant. However, the coaches are on the field every week, so they are still in play.



Three Up:



Seiler – Showed up, made some splash plays. I think he has as many interceptions as anyone in our secondary.



Calais Campbell – Amazing, at his age. Shows up, balls out. Sack, and the batted ball that led to the Seiler INT.



Anthony Weaver – Defense looked OK ex the huge bust by Holland. Given the circumstances, and being put in bad spots the whole game, they did pretty well. Kept them in the game, until the end, when the air came out of their sails after Smythe dropped the TD pass. Looks like the defense is playing hard for Weaver at least.



Honorable mention – Boyle, all things being equal, that bum looked OK and almost got us back into the game but for stone hands Smythe.



Three Down:



McDaniel – You had 10 days, and this is what you come up with? Team not ready to go. Penalty laden mess. Win the turnover battle 2-0, and still smoked. Your one trick pony figured out offense has not scored a TD in 7 quarters. Right off the bat, 57 yard FG attempt on 4th and short. Odds of converting the 4th and 1 probably straight up higher than the FG, even with Thompson. Then have to consider the field position implications of the missed FG are worse than the missed 4th down conversion. You either go for it, or punt. Not the FG. You have a backup QB in there. Punt, play the field position game. That is what you do with a bad backup, on the road, in a tough place to play. We miss the FG, they score, game over right away, as we are down by 10, with a backup QB. Cannot happen. McDaniel does not learn. Ever. Lost cause. Green Bay had the backup QB who is as bad as Thompson, they change the game plan, run, play tough football, and go 2-0. Also McDaniel looks like a clown on the sidelines now, this is getting old fast. The sunglasses (are those Porsche Carrera’s from 1980?), watch, hairdoo, outfits, I wonder if the players even take him seriously? He looks like he was out at Studio 54 until 5am, and then rolled in to coach the game. It was cute when they were winning but no more, especially watching the undisciplined mess out there. Too loose, I wonder if he has lost the locker room the whole thing looks like a clown show, and it looked that way before Tua got hurt. Holland doesn’t punch that ball out week 1, Jax (who is no good), wins going away and we are 0-3.



Jevon Holland - Smoked on the deep ball. Selfish. Trying to make the hero play as opposed to making the team play and doing his job. Think he got smoked a few other times too. I think he needs some coaching from Fangio!



This game – One of the worst games I have ever watched. Both teams, they sucked too (and still did that to us). All the penalties (the officials sucked too). Terrible on third downs. This was like watching a 4 hour baseball game boy did it drag on. Absolutely painful to watch.



Honorable mentions, there are a lot of them:



-Skylar Thompson. Hard to ding someone that sucks, for sucking. But that was worse than I expected. Clueless. Was he trying to get himself killed?



-Patrick Paul. Armstead hurt again (no surprise), 10 days to get ready, and you still can’t beat out Kendall Lamm and get on the field? Oh boy, this does not bode well. Do you blame him, the coaches, Grier, I dunno, but I had my eyes on this one as I was expecting Armstead to get hurt and I was hopeful it would be Paul that would take the field



-Smythe. Catch the damn ball. You have sucked all year. You catch the TD pass, who knows.



-Tua. You can go to Disney on Ice, and fly out there with the team, but not play (I know not your decision). If this is how it is going to go, and this is how the team looks when you can't get out there because the whole thing is designed around you, what is the point? We cannot keep losing you for 4 games at a time, when you run into opposing defenders who are just standing there.



-Me. For being stupid enough to waste my Sunday watching this game!