Three Up And Three Down - The Dogs

Well we finally won a meaningful game in December, on the road, in bad weather, with playoff implications. Since this is the Dolphins, you know how it is going to go. We will finally win our last three games in December, and still not get in. The Indian burial ground never loses. Not only does the Indian burial ground not lose, it is angry and will torture us more, because this finish will somehow be used to justify Grier keeping his job!



Three Up:



Huntley – You have to give the guy props. Apparently didn’t even get all the reps this week in practice, because they were not sure exactly what Tua’s status was. McDaniel said he didn’t even know and had two different game plans. 22-26, but the incompletions included a drop from Malik on a clutch pass at the end, and a spiked ball to stop the clock. Otherwise, 22-24, good for a 92% completion rate. Was clutch with his legs too – was also the teams leading rusher by a fair bit and the TD was huge and iced the game. He did this with no Waddle, in bad weather, with no running game, and terrible pass protection as well. This also showed the value of having a QB with some mobility, and Huntley is not even off the charts in this regard. Bottom line, he did his job.



Tyreek – Nice bounce back game. Showed he is a real competitor, because he took his issues in prior games to heart, and took all the reps this week in practice too. He also went hard all game and didn’t give up just because there was a backup QB.



Jordyn Brooks – Continues to ball out. And he did it with an injury. Some guys play hurt, others don’t. This guy was the highlight of Grier’s offseason. Good move, Baker for Brooks. I got it wrong, and Seattle was badly wrong because they let Brooks go and signed Baker for about the same money (and then cut him). I thought they were both the same player. They are not the same player, not even close. PS Detroit cut David Long this week.



Honorable Mentions:



McDaniel – Team was ready to go, and he has done a nice job with Huntley. He was much better than his first two games. They have found a way to get him up to speed.



Weaver – Defense gets it done for us again. The defense, although not where the identity of the team lies, continues to get the job done. Make all the excuses you want about their QB, but the defense was good.



Three Down:



The offensive line – That was god awful. Every which way possible. Sadly I bet Grier is back. But if this is not a wakeup call for the OL, I do not know what is. Ex Huntley, they had 20 carries for 22 rushing yards. It was 19 carries for 33 rushing yards if you wipe out Malik’s -11 yard carry. Either way, embarrassing. This should be the end of Grier, but I don’t think it will be. Brewer has been good, but he is a finesse center, and is not shoving anyone backwards. Brewer is signed. If going to have Brewer at center, you better have two guards along side of him that can get some push. We need some physical and nasty at the guard position. Both of them. Wynn is a good pass blocker, but even with his build, oddly he is a poor run blocker too. The team will never be good if we have no power running game. We need two good physical guards for next year. I am petrified that Grier will be left to solve for this.



Tua – Couldn’t take the field again. This has occurred too often. Sounds like he won’t be playing next week either. Huntley was 22-26, but as explained before, was really 22-24, good for a 92% completion rate. This also shows that the completion % thing that people have been hanging their hats on for Tua is way over-rated. It is not hard to complete a high % of passes throwing sideways and dinking and dunking. The Cleveland defense is better than the average defense we have played this year, and it was on the road, in bad weather, with no Waddle, and Huntley still topped Tua’s best game of the year in terms of completion %. This whole stat is way way over-hyped. Huntley also showed why it is necessary to have a QB with some mobility. Tua just is not what a lot of people think he is. No he doesn’t stink, but he ain’t a $55mm a year QB either, not even close. Just too limited and too injury prone. A high completion % alone, especially in this day and age, does not make a QB elite. Here is one perspective on Tua’s injury issues and how he and the team handle them:





Armstead – See above. At least he tried to play, but it didn’t last long. Armstead is not part of the solution either. It will be interesting what they do with him, but I think the way his contract is structured, he will be back next year too.