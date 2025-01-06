Three Up And Three Down - The Firemen Ed's

Where is AJ Duhe with the 3 interceptions when you need em? I thought in true Dolphins fashion we would finally win out in late in the year, but still miss the playoffs. Turns out I was wrong, we didn't win out, but of course still missed the playoffs. The good news, the loss didn't matter, as expected, but this still sucks. No fun to do this. I also predicted that the curse of the Indian Burial ground being what it is, Grier would be back. Lo and behold that has happened. Uggh. That just makes it all worse. This guy is like a bad rash. If I had the naked pictures of Ross he did, I would try to parlay them into something more than just keeping my job. I just don't know where we go from here.



One more nit once again we lose in the cold, but my theory remains the cold has nothing to do with it. I didn't see alot of throws where balls were coming out goofy, or passes being dropped. My theory has been we lose in the cold because we tend to play better teams in the cold, and by definition they are also road games. This is what the data shows, and it is not even close. If you are not very good, which we haven't been for 25 years, you will lose to teams that are better than you, especially on the road. This version of the team, the way it is built, certainly does not travel well. Having said that, the Jets are not a good team, and we still lost. But I don't think it was the cold. Just one of those games. Backup QB, the guys felt like they didn't have much to play for, and the Jets actually showed up. The Jets showing up was a surprise to me I thought they would fold up the tent, but they didn't.



Three Up:



The Bills - For jaking it against the Pats, and keeping them from getting the #1 pick, which they could then trade away for a haul of draft picks.



The Patriots - For trying to tank by benching Maye, but still winning. The losers failed at losing. They get what they deserve, karma is a b*tch. And for firing Mayo, and looking like a bigger mess than we are, so at least there is a bit of a schadenfreude moment. Anyway, the NFL should pop the Pats, it was an obvious attempt to tank and lose, but since they won, nothing will come of it. My view, benching of Maye backfired on them, and they would have lost if Maye played. Joe Milton came in, and caught fire, and won them the game. And I think the players knew the team was trying to tank, and they were pissed, and actually tried.



Achane/Brooks/Seiler - Pretty good, whatever.



Honorable mentions - Nobody. What a bag of suck.



Three Down:



Huntley - He did some surprisingly good things, but did more bad than good. You cannot turn the ball over like that. I was worried about that happening too because he looked good last week, and the risk was he would get carried away and try to do too much, which is what happened. The defense was keeping us in the game for awhile too, before they rolled over and folded because they knew it was over for the team. I do not know what we do here. Is Huntley good enough to be a #2? I am skeptical. This is another part of the Tua problem. We have no cap space. Are we going to have to pay through the nose for a decent #2 guy? Anyone decent will hold us up for $ too, because they know we are desperate. Do we pay a backup that should get $5mm (like Andy Dalton got this year), $10mm, just because we are in such a spot? If we do that, that is $5mm less for another position that really matters, and this roster is obviously grossly deficient.



The offensive line - Once again, a bag of suck. BTW do we have the world record for running plays that lose 3-5 yards, either on first down, or 3rd and 1? You cannot win football games starting off behind the sticks with plays that go backwards or stupid penalties. The upside of the way we run with the sideways stuff is you pop big ones every now and again, like we did today. But I do not like the math. Too often it costs you games. And you can still pop big ones with quick hitters up the middle. Bellichick, who actually won Super Bowls, never wanted any play to result in negative yards. Shula was similar, although a different era.



Pot luck - You guys pick. I am too pissed. I dunno, Holland, just because he bugs me too. Tua, for not being on the field, again. Tyreek, for running his mouth again right after the game? I dunno, this whole thing is a bag of suck and I am pissed.