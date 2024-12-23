Three Up And Three Down - The Gold Diggers

The dream technically remains alive. If nothing else, true to form, we continue to be able to beat bad and not great teams at home. Despite what they were supposed to be on paper, in practice, not great is what the 49ers are (6-9). I think they are a tired team that has played a lot of football the last few years, and are also all banged up. They also played kind of stupid too, 11 penalties for 90 yards. Miami did nothing dumb, and pretty much played winning football. I will take it. A clean game with good defense, nice mix of runs, and no turnovers goes a long way. Makes the Houston loss last week that much worse. We had it teed up for us to make it interesting if we won that game – a broken 49ers team travelling cross country to play us at home, followed by two dogs in the Jets and Cleveland. Moral of the story, do not turn the ball over if you want to win games, especially against better teams. We could have won that Houston game, especially the way the D played, and we blew it.



Three Up:



McDaniel and Weaver – I thought the coaches did a nice job this week. It would have been easy to fold up the tent, and for the team to no show, but they came to play. Finally, someone had the stones to partially bench Eichenberg. That sends a message. Perform or sit down. But beyond that I thought McDaniel started to show some maturity as a coach. Late in the game when we were up 16-10, it was 4th and 2 from about our 30, and instead of going for it, he actually kicked the field goal. Smart. That makes it a 2 score game, and at that point in the game, the clock is your friend. Use it. 19-10 is a lot better than going for it an missing, and leaving it 16-10. The 49ers scored a TD right after that. Made it 19-17 in the Dolphins favor. That is much better than being behind 17-16, and momentum going the other way. Did a better job mixing in the run, and some more power stuff with both Mostert and Wilson. The defense was ready to go, and kept us in this thing. They had some really timely plays, and the turnover towards the end. The one thing that worries me a bit is I saw somewhere there are rumors of players showing up late to practice a fair bit all year, and the coaches do not do anything about it. To me this is not acceptable. That probably is a McDaniel issue. Cannot tolerate any of this stuff. McDaniel needs to learn to drive discipline, it is not about everyone liking you and being everyone’s friend.



Achane – Was good, both in the passing and running game.



Sanders – 5fgs (and some long ones), no misses. This game reminded me of the Dallas game last year. Mostly about defense and the kicker. Felt the same way, up until Achane busted that run at the end. Otherwise score would have been about the same as that Dallas game too.



Honorable mentions:



Tua – I can live it. Was far from perfect. Had some accuracy issues. Had some issues finishing drives, which is why Sanders had the 5 Fgs. But he played a clean game without the turnovers, didn’t force anything, relied on the defense, and made a few plays when he needed to. Sometimes the box score doesn’t have to be great to say the QB got the job done. It is about winning the game, and the QB is a big part of how the game is managed. Just like McDaniel showed some maturity as a head coach today, Tua showed some maturity as a QB.



Jonnu Smith – Showed up a fair bit, especially towards the end of the game when it mattered most.



Chop/Seiler/Jordyn Brooks – Those guys again. Hopefully just a bruise for Brooks. The defense was pretty good.



Kohou – For all the crap he has taken, was nice to see him make a play at the end when it mattered most.



Malik Washington – They might have something here with this kid. Definitely and NFL player.



Three Down:



Whoever covers the TEs – I am getting sick of getting roasted by TEs, it has been years of this.



Tyreek – Yeah not easy catches, but make one of them. The long pass, I can excuse, got tipped by the DB. Was underthrown. But the play early in the game, and the other ball, you have to start making plays like that even if they are hard catches. This is what you are paid to do. No idea how much is the wrist, how much is the veteran day off thing, but I do not care. You are on the field, you are expected to perform.



Robert Jones – Our guards suck. Thanks Grier. If you are going to hold, why does it always have to be on some of the bigger and more important plays?



Dishonorable mention:



Jevon Holland - I can't point to anything specific, but it just didn't seem good to me again. Maybe he is part of the TE problem too. I dunno, but bye bye let someone else pay you if you think you are worth it, a sucker is born every minute and Grier aint the only one in the league