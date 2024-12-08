Three Up And Three Down - The Plane Crashes

phinsforlife
Not even sure what to say about this one. It was a win, at least. And the Jests season is done. It was almost the Dolphins who were done. This game is a great example of why I go nuts when the Dolphins make silly little mistakes, that many look past. Little mistakes cost you football games when it matters most, and against better teams. All the Jets had to do was kick the ball off into the end zone for a touchback, and the game was most likely over. Did their coaches order the short kick? Did their kicker just choke? I have no idea, but one stupid play like that at the end, when it mattered most, is what probably blew the game for them. The Jets stink, and were injured, we were at home, and still the game went the way it did. Lucky for us they are a loser team that finds ways to lose games.
Three Up:
Malik Washington - Might be controversial to put him here, but that kickoff return doesn't happen, there is probably nothing to talk about. There is a chicken and an egg in the case of this game, and that play was it. Frankly, not even sure I should give him too much credit. Maybe I am wrong, I do not think he did anything spectacular to make it happen, maybe the credit should really go to the special teams blocking? Did Danny Crossman actually win us a game? With the exception of the missed XP (which didn't end up costing us because the 2 got converted), I thought they were pretty good, including in the punt game. Sanders also made the very long FG, in addition to long one to send it to OT.
Tua - For the same reason I gave him a down in the Arizona game, because he didn't get it done on the last drive, regardless of how good he looked prior to that, he gets an up this game. Got it done, at the end, when it mattered most. Converted the 2 pointer as well, which was huge. FWIW I have no problem with the dink and dunk offense. You take what is there. I judge the offense based not on how flashy it looks, but based on production, how clean they play (turnovers are costly), and possession. Today I give the offense very mixed reviews, but same thing, when it mattered most it worked.
Patrick Paul - I could turn out wrong here, but the rookie comes in, and I didn't hear his name called (exception of the stupid illegal formation call which was a bad call by the refs), so I think he did ok.
Three Down:
Short yardage/goal to go offense - This is awful. We will never beat good teams or win important games with our pathetic third and 4th and short offense. I gave out the data in another thread - https://finheaven.com/threads/the-system.385507/. Then there was another backwards run of negative 3 to 4 yards on first down in a goal to go situation. Cannot have that. It is just terrible, 3 years straight. Is it the personnel? The play calling? All of the above? We are literally trying fade corner routes to Tyreek when we need to gain a yard. Thankfully the PI bailed us out. If we think the odds are better of completing that ball to a small WR are better than being able to run it for a yard, we got all sorts of problems. But Grier thinks the OL is fine?
Jalen Ramsey - Can't have this out of the highest paid CB in the league. This is an organizational point as much as anything else. What were we doing handing him that contract with that term at his age? This is why we underachieve. Too many head scratching moves.
The Pass Rush - Got better towards the end, and we had some big sacks, but prior to that, all of them, terrible. Rodgers had all day back there, and the Jets have no offensive line. There is a reason he had his first 300 yard game in years.
In conclusion, not sure what to say about this one. It was a win, but it feels like a moral loss. On to Houston. There is a chance to feel better next week. Will we? Stay tuned I guess.
