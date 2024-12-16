Three Up And Three Down - The Tunsil Trade Winners

The Dolphins blew it this year. The schedule which was supposed to be somewhat hard, actually turned out as easy as you could have hoped for. We will probably have had 8 games against teams vying for the first pick in next year’s draft. A strong finish was teed up for us too. Just get by Houston. The 49ers are an imploded mess, and a home game. Then the Jets and Cleveland, two more awful teams. It was there for the taking, but we couldn’t do it.



The good news is they didn’t string us along and wait until the end of the year to break our hearts, they got it over with on the earlier side. The other good news, is maybe this forces some change, but I doubt much comes of it. Even if Grier is finally shown the door, I am not optimistic about what follows. There are not many great GMs in the NFL. The ones that exist all have jobs. Once again, it will have to be someone that has not done it before. Then, I am not sure anyone decent would even want to step into this situation. Oldest roster in the NFL, with about the least amount of cap space, and a lot of players with big contracts that are not worth it. Then there is the org structure that is put in place around the new GM. So far, it has been a bad one, and I am not optimistic that will change. We might get a new face in the front office, but not new results. Granted, at this point, no downside, just have to hope the blind squirrel finally finds the nut. Even if that happens, it will be a long road. There is a lot of wood to chop to clean up this mess.



Three Up:



Zach Seiler – Love the guy. Great story. Week in and week out too.



Chop – 1.5 more sacks, and they mattered. I guess I don't get to call him Flop anymore. I kind of want him to stink so there is one more reason to get Grier out of here, but he doesn't.



Someone else on the defense – take your pick, the DC Weaver, Jordyn Brooks, who knows. The defense was really good. If not for the offensive turnovers, and the faked punt, might have held Houston to under 10 points.



Three Down:



Tua – 4 turnovers, almost 5 if not for another dropped INT. His poor play in this game went well beyond the offensive line. Protection was not the issue on a lot of his bad plays. 2nd drive, missed an outright easy throw to Tyreek. Then throws one right to the safety, with no pressure, who drops it. Makes same mistake again, safety catches it. Last INT of game, underthrown. The other one, not enough on it, and too far to the inside. Bad balls. And beyond the turnovers, he did nothing. Didn’t make any plays. If it wasn’t for a lined up in the neutral zone on a FG, we would have had 9 points, and no TDs. Not good, no excuses. Tua’s play against better teams, when it matters, continues to be a big issue. And yes I know the offensive line was not great. But there are plays that need to be made regardless. The way the defense was playing, all we needed was a few made plays, and fewer turnovers, we win. Also think about the logic, when the OL is good, nobody says "well I am not going to give the QB credit for a good game, it was really just the OL that was good."



Eichenberg – Am not going to say the whole offensive line, because with two backups in there, there are going to be issues. Eichenberg is a starter. And he absolutely stinks. Grier managed to draft the only OL in the history of Notre Dame, that stinks. And we traded up to get him too. When Eichenberg isn’t getting shoved backwards, he is falling over his own two feet.



Not sure – Weird game. The defense was really good. Not going to hang a down on Jackson Carman, because he is supposed to suck. There were a lot of meh performances, but am not sure anyone else stood out as bad or really goofed something up. It is just that Tua really, really stunk. Am not even going to hang this one on McDaniel, he wasn’t on the field, and he wasn’t the one who turned it over 4 times, almost 5. People will go after McDaniel for “play calling” – but that is just cheap and easy. I do not think the play calling was the issue this game, it was really just the playmaking, or lack thereof, by the QB. Maybe you could argue special teams, for the fake punt and Sanders missed XP, but really, this one started and ended with the QB. QB can win a game for teams, and can lose a game for teams. QB gets the credit for last week, the blame for this week. That is how it goes.