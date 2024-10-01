 Three Up and Three Down - Titans | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Three Up and Three Down - Titans

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
2,508
Reaction score
4,783
Age
48
Location
san diego
These are getting harder and harder to do. Did you know we haven't lead a game for a single second all year (Jax was won on FG as time expired)? There is being bad due to lack of talent, and there is being bad due to being a mess. We seem to have both problems now but it must be more the latter one, we can't be this untalented can we? At any rate....

Three Up

Ogbah - Nice INT to start the game, seemed to be in on some other stuff

Jordyn Brooks - Lots of tackles. Maybe the film will show they were all 10 yards downfield?

Calais Campbell - Seems to still be going strong

Note - I named three defenders, but the defense absolutely sucked and got shoved all over the place, so maybe I am nuts and should have picked the punter, long snapper, and cheerleaders again? I am worried about our defense now too, I think there is a decent chance it is not very good.

Three Down

McDaniel - Yeah, that guy again who amongst others, just got a nice juicy contract extension. I know in the who do you blame for the backup QBs survey, Finheaven pinned most of the blame on Grier. I still think this is a McDaniel issue. Regardless, McDaniel decided to put Huntley in there. Huntley clearly was not ready to go, and is not a system fit. This is not even Huntley's fault, even though he obviously stinks or he wouldn't have been a practice squad QB to being with. But he does not belong in this offense, and two weeks to learn it was not enough. The whole situation with the backups is a cluster. Then the whole operation looked like a mess anyway. Did we have more illegal shifts than points scored? This thing was embarrassing. Worse than last week, which I thought was some of the worst football I have ever seen. We have gone from the most entertaining product in football, to unwatchable garbage. Side question - is McDaniel a mouth breather like Grier too? Boy does he look like a mess on the sidelines, expressionless (while Tyreek is screaming on the sideline behind him), mouth agape, maybe drooling, but once again a nice hairdoo, outfit and watch. Priorities????

The entire offensive line. Can't run block. Can't pass block. Fail!

The Wilkins replacements, addressed in prior post. Pilli, Benito Jones, whoever. We were getting gashed right up the gut.
 
Last edited:
My olive branch to you this morning......

You missed Sieler on the defense. He was everywhere last night and his motor was in high speed. Also would mention to Phillips played well before his injury

I also don't think the defense sucked.......they were on the field way too much and got worn down. The offense didn't help them at all

I'm not giving up on Huntley yet. He had some bad throws but had some good ones as well. I'm giving him another week to see what he can do. Nothing to lose on that front at this point

You could have put Waddle and Hill on the bad list. Those drops were both drive killers with Hill's costing us points. Our best players need to help out these QB's and they are not
 
Bob512 said:
My olive branch to you this morning......

You missed Sieler on the defense. He was everywhere last night and his motor was in high speed. Also would mention to Phillips played well before his injury

I also don't think the defense sucked.......they were on the field way too much and got worn down. The offense didn't help them at all

I'm not giving up on Huntley yet. He had some bad throws but had some good ones as well. I'm giving him another week to see what he can do. Nothing to lose on that front at this point

You could have put Waddle and Hill on the bad list. Those drops were both drive killers with Hill's costing us points. Our best players need to help out these QB's and they are not
Click to expand...
Thanks. So who do you blame? The product did not look good across the board to me....
 
Bobs being nice this morning, so I will follow his lead.

The defense did not "absolutely suck". They've played quite well considering the offense has been a joke.

We're built to have a lead, and we haven't had a lead once this year.
 
Up:
1) The defense is playing hard and I like the overall direction it is going in. Needs more star talent but we knew that going into the season.
2) The rookie players seem to be doing well. We will need them if we go rebuild.
3) It was the early game. I was in bed before midnight.

Down:
1) McD needs to find some answers and fast. He also needs to be coached that appearances mean a lot and even if he is lost, he can't look it.
2) The NFL needs to appoligise to ESPN for selling that game. Terrible, terrible QBing from both teams though I think Huntley will get a little better.
3) Tyreek storming around on the sidelines. Will the offensive players start tuning the team out? This has to be a huge blow to egos like Hill where he is 'just a guy' right now.

This looks like it will be a long year.
 
XxJustinxX said:
Bobs being nice this morning, so I will follow his lead.

The defense did not "absolutely suck". They've played quite well considering the offense has been a joke.

We're built to have a lead, and we haven't had a lead once this year.
Click to expand...
i disagree with you guys about the defense. 40 carries, 142 rushing yards. they ran it down our throats, when we knew they couldn't pass. i thought we were getting shoved all over the place in the trenches. i cannot stand watching that happen. from my perspective, that is bad defense when you are out-physicaled and shoved all over the place. i agree the offense did not help, but this is the type of game where you needed the defense to shut them down, which was not a big ask, and we couldn't come close to doing it. not that i think the loss was primarily the defenses fault, my point was i don't think the defense was that good either.
 
fish_fan said:
Up:
1) The defense is playing hard and I like the overall direction it is going in. Needs more star talent but we knew that going into the season.
2) The rookie players seem to be doing well. We will need them if we go rebuild.
3) It was the early game. I was in bed before midnight.

Down:
1) McD needs to find some answers and fast. He also needs to be coached that appearances mean a lot and even if he is lost, he can't look it.
2) The NFL needs to appoligise to ESPN for selling that game. Terrible, terrible QBing from both teams though I think Huntley will get a little better.
3) Tyreek storming around on the sidelines. Will the offensive players start tuning the team out? This has to be a huge blow to egos like Hill where he is 'just a guy' right now.

This looks like it will be a long year.
Click to expand...
thanks. which of the rookies seem to be doing well? can you give me some examples of what they did? jaylen wright seemed fine, looked explosive at times, but there wasn't much for him to do out there and ex the 20 yard run was 8 carries for 12 yards on his other attempts. anyway your thoughts on what you saw out of the rookies?
 
phinsforlife said:
i disagree with you guys about the defense. 40 carries, 142 rushing yards. they ran it down our throats, when we knew they couldn't pass. i thought we were getting shoved all over the place in the trenches. i cannot stand watching that happen. from my perspective, that is bad defense when you are out-physicaled and shoved all over the place. i agree the offense did not help, but this is the type of game where you needed the defense to shut them down, which was not a big ask, and we couldn't come close to doing it. not that i think the loss was primarily the defenses fault, my point was i don't think the defense was that good either.
Click to expand...

I hear ya. It's not easy watching us being pushed around on the interior.

I just try to keep a total perspective on it. You can't be paying guys top $$ at every position. We had to make a decision and decided to build the back end of the defense up. Not a crazy thing to do when you believe you're going to be running the best offense in the NFL. You're not expecting to face heavy doses of the run if you're scoring in bunches. IMO, this line of thinking has plenty of flaws for winning in Dec/Jan but that's a different conversation.

We're 5th in total yards allowed. The defense has constantly faced terrible field positioning while getting limited sustained drives from the offense. They definitely need to play better, but I don't think they've been absolutely terrible.
 
XxJustinxX said:
I hear ya. It's not easy watching us being pushed around on the interior.

I just try to keep a total perspective on it. You can't be paying guys top $$ at every position. We had to make a decision and decided to build the back end of the defense up. Not a crazy thing to do when you believe you're going to be running the best offense in the NFL. You're not expecting to face heavy doses of the run if you're scoring in bunches. IMO, this line of thinking has plenty of flaws for winning in Dec/Jan but that's a different conversation.

We're 5th in total yards allowed. The defense has constantly faced terrible field positioning while getting limited sustained drives from the offense. They definitely need to play better, but I don't think they've been absolutely terrible.
Click to expand...
if your middle paragraph is right, and you believe they bet on the offense to cover for the defense, and that turns out to be one more bet they got wrong as the offense isn't what we thought it was going to be, we are in for a long few years!
 
XxJustinxX said:
I hear ya. It's not easy watching us being pushed around on the interior.

I just try to keep a total perspective on it. You can't be paying guys top $$ at every position. We had to make a decision and decided to build the back end of the defense up. Not a crazy thing to do when you believe you're going to be running the best offense in the NFL. You're not expecting to face heavy doses of the run if you're scoring in bunches. IMO, this line of thinking has plenty of flaws for winning in Dec/Jan but that's a different conversation.

We're 5th in total yards allowed. The defense has constantly faced terrible field positioning while getting limited sustained drives from the offense. They definitely need to play better, but I don't think they've been absolutely terrible.
Click to expand...
Defense wore down in the 2nd half......they were just on the field too much and this is where the bulk of their rushing yards came from

Someone posted in another thread that Miami is currently #1 on defense in allowing third down conversions. This is an excellent stat and gets hidden by how putrid the offense has been and the terrible field position this defense has faced
 
phinsforlife said:
thanks. which of the rookies seem to be doing well? can you give me some examples of what they did? jaylen wright seemed fine, looked explosive at times, but there wasn't much for him to do out there and ex the 20 yard run was 8 carries for 12 yards on his other attempts. anyway your thoughts on what you saw out of the rookies?
Click to expand...
As you mention Wright shows flashes. I want them to use him more vs. working Mostert back in. At 31 Mostert should be thanked for his time but become the backup as youth takes over.

Storm Duck (God I love that name) physically looks like a man amongst men in the secondary. Its nice having some larger players on the team instead of shrimps. Even if his career levels out at being a backup player he should be a mainstay in special teams.

I wasn't able to focus much on Paul last night. Sombody online claimed he did ok but I don't know personally.

Chop almost had a punt block in Seattle. Came real dang close.
 
Bob512 said:
Defense wore down in the 2nd half......they were just on the field too much and this is where the bulk of their rushing yards came from

Someone posted in another thread that Miami is currently #1 on defense in allowing third down conversions. This is an excellent stat and gets hidden by how putrid the offense has been and the terrible field position this defense has faced
Click to expand...
Biggest issue on defense: Defending the run


The Dolphins were the seventh-best run defense a season ago but have allowed 119.5 yards per game on the ground this season (ranks 16th in the NFL). They are yet to allow a 100-yard rusher this season, but Zach Charbonnet and James Cook scored multiple touchdowns against this defense in consecutive weeks. The Dolphins have allowed seven rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the second-worst mark in the league. Miami's slow start has more to do with a struggling offense than shortcomings of its defense, but the Dolphins can still improve in controlling their opponents' run game. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques
 
I mean the defense didn’t play that well we were playing the Titans led by Will Levis and Mason Rudolph the offense was far worse but that D would have been torched by a respectable offense
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom