Three Up and Three Down - Titans

These are getting harder and harder to do. Did you know we haven't lead a game for a single second all year (Jax was won on FG as time expired)? There is being bad due to lack of talent, and there is being bad due to being a mess. We seem to have both problems now but it must be more the latter one, we can't be this untalented can we? At any rate....



Three Up



Ogbah - Nice INT to start the game, seemed to be in on some other stuff



Jordyn Brooks - Lots of tackles. Maybe the film will show they were all 10 yards downfield?



Calais Campbell - Seems to still be going strong



Note - I named three defenders, but the defense absolutely sucked and got shoved all over the place, so maybe I am nuts and should have picked the punter, long snapper, and cheerleaders again? I am worried about our defense now too, I think there is a decent chance it is not very good.



Three Down



McDaniel - Yeah, that guy again who amongst others, just got a nice juicy contract extension. I know in the who do you blame for the backup QBs survey, Finheaven pinned most of the blame on Grier. I still think this is a McDaniel issue. Regardless, McDaniel decided to put Huntley in there. Huntley clearly was not ready to go, and is not a system fit. This is not even Huntley's fault, even though he obviously stinks or he wouldn't have been a practice squad QB to being with. But he does not belong in this offense, and two weeks to learn it was not enough. The whole situation with the backups is a cluster. Then the whole operation looked like a mess anyway. Did we have more illegal shifts than points scored? This thing was embarrassing. Worse than last week, which I thought was some of the worst football I have ever seen. We have gone from the most entertaining product in football, to unwatchable garbage. Side question - is McDaniel a mouth breather like Grier too? Boy does he look like a mess on the sidelines, expressionless (while Tyreek is screaming on the sideline behind him), mouth agape, maybe drooling, but once again a nice hairdoo, outfit and watch. Priorities????



The entire offensive line. Can't run block. Can't pass block. Fail!



The Wilkins replacements, addressed in prior post. Pilli, Benito Jones, whoever. We were getting gashed right up the gut.

