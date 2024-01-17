Three Up and Three Down

My attempt to rank the 3 best players on offense and defense this year, and the three worst players on each side of the ball as well. Three up the best, three down the worst. With respect to the ups, injuries matter. Not an argument about who theoretically is the most talented, it is about whose on the field production was the best. With respect to the downs, the injuries do matter, especially if a player is often injured. For simplicity sake, I will leave coaches and front office out of the rankings, but they are fair game in the comments. Curious what others think.



Offense Ups:



#1 Tyreek Hill - Obvious I think.



#2 Raheem Mostert - Team record for TDs. Produced against teams consistently, including the good teams. Got injured, but not until the end. Pretty good for a running back to get 16 games out of him. Nice story. Local kid!



#3 Tua - Definitely not #1, that is Tyreek. I can see many arguing for him as #2, but I just cannot countenance that given his poor performance against better teams, how he faded down the stretch including in the two biggest games of the year (Baltimore and Buffalo), and how he looked in the playoff game. The way this ended, I could argue to put him in the three down! But end of day they went 11-6 in the regular season, and he was the starting QB, and he put up numbers.



Side notes: Rob Hunt was very good, but missed too many games with injury. Same with Connor Williams. Achane huge for a rookie and great when he played, but was hurt too much. I like the effort from Ingold and Smythe as role players. Honorable mention to Kendall Lamm for filling in nicely when Armstead was hurt.



Offense Downs:



#1 Terron Armstead - Hurt all of the time again. Paid bigly. Expected to be out there. Granted this is who he is. I guess blame Grier, but rules of the game don't allow it. I am sick of the guy not being able to suit up and go or even practice. It is always something. Nothing personal, but I give up. It is not like he is a bad guy or sucks or anything. But he just can't stay on the field.



#2 Eichenberg - Was supposed to be the starting LG, but got beat out by a journeyman. Then was forced to play center, and wasn't that good. Again I guess you can blame Grier for this whole situation too, notice a theme here? Trades up, gets it wrong. Doesn't have a better backup plan at center.



#3 Waddle and the receivers not Tyreek - Waddle was probably better than his stats showed as the ball got forced to Tyreek often at his expense, got banged up a bit, and had some drops. This is a little unfair to Waddle, but it is not like you can really blame River Cracraft. The rest of them didn't move the needle. A bit challenging for me to know how much on them, how much on Tua being hyper-focused on Tyreek, and how much was the play calling.



Side notes: Would be nice to have a bigger #3 receiver, and a TE that is more of a pass game threat



Defense Ups:



#1 Christian Wilkins - not trying to make an arguement about the value of the position, but just about how good he was at doing his job. Although I could do without some of the stupid penalties



#2 Zach Seiler - See above



#3 Van Ginkel - Could argue for Chubb, but I thought a fair bit of Chubb's stats were a little empty, and they came against really bad LTs and OLs like the Jets and Giants. Then of course Chubb got hurt at the end, and he will be gone at least half of next year too. Van Ginkel was a massive upside suprise. I think PFF had him graded out as the third best edge player in the entire NFL. Made some huge impact plays, and was a great story.



Side notes: Chubb was still pretty good, as was Phillips, but he took awhile to come on, and then got hurt. Ramsey did not play enough. David Long was also great against the run and a nice addition. Jevon Holland was hurt too much. DeShon Elliot, another really good addition



Defense Downs:



#1 Xavien Howard - Not very good again, got hurt, and now whining about his contract again and indicating he won't take a paycut. Fine, don't, and leave. I have had enough. Eli Apple sucked, but he doesn't count because he was a late addition backup



#2 Jerome Baker - Does he ever do anything? And got hurt. Duke Riley sucks too, but he is the backup



#3 Kader Kohou - It pains me to say this, because I really like the guy and a great story, but I think he sucked this year. We need a better #3 CB, and Cam Smith doesn't look like he is it either



Side note: It seems the defense should have been better, but it wasn't. Injuries? Figuring out the Fangio scheme? Certain huge deficiencies like #3CB and bad pass covering LBs that detract from all the other strengths? I felt like on paper, the defense kind of looked better than the offense going into the year. The new punter also sucks