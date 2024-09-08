Three Up and Three Down

Will try to do this after every game. I pick 3 players or coaches that were the best, and the same for the worst. To be clear, this is just for how it went in the game, it is not a judgement on their career. If Tryeek has a bad game, it will get called out. The grey area is if Tyreek is a 10, and he plays like a 5, I would call him out before calling out the player that is a 5, who plays like a 3. But that is a judgement call, and that is what the comments are for. Also, it will not be perfect. Not everything is apparent. Without going through the all 22, it is pretty hard, so I can only call out the obvious. It is easy to tell if Tyreek had a great game. Harder to tell how a guard played, for example. But again, that is what the comment section is for. So having made all the disclaimers, here we go:



Oh my god! I had this thing written at halftime, and I was killing everyone. Tua, McDaniel, Grier, the whole lot of them. What a turnaround. Go Miami!



Three Up:



Tyreek- The usual. That is what he is paid for. Got em going with the big play. And he did it all after getting Scottie Schefflered!



Tua- Sucked to start, good at the end. Was having trouble when the first read wasn't there. Forcing it to Tyreek. Then missed a wide open Tyreek on the deep ball. Took a stupid sack tripped over the defenders helmet and cost us 15 yards and took us out of FG position. It was bad. But somehow, didn't quit and held the thing together. That is what you need from your QB, never give up. No stupid turnovers. And was patient and didn't force anything. That shows maturity. Was willing to let the D keep us in the game. The end matters more than the beginning, he is the captain of the ship, and it went from the Titanic to a speedboat. Made the plays when the plays needed to be made.



Third up - Gosh this is tough. Sanders made the kick, but missed another. Waddle and Achane didn't totally light it up, but made big plays. Heck, Jeff Wilson and Ingold were good when called upon. Calais Campbell a big play early. Jaelen Phillips big at the end, great story. Jevon Holland huge play punching out the ball, not sure how visible he was otherwise, and then Sanders missed the FG. Weaver the new DC, it did not look good in the beginning, but boy did he have them hang tough. Credit to him for that. Please help in the comments, not sure who to pick as the third up if forced.



Honorable mention to Doug Pederson for trying to give us the game. Thanks coach. That 4th down play in your own territory, idiotic. Lucky you got away with it. But anyway, you got your tush handed to you after halftime.



Three Down:



McDaniel – The team was not ready to go. You are the offensive genius, they looked like they were right in our playbook and had you all figured out. Early in the game, going for it on 4th and 8, just terrible, especially when it looked like we were struggling. But if you are going to go for it on 4th, know that on third down. Instead of throwing a low probability deep wheel route to Tyreek, call a play designed to get you 5 yards (which they would conceded to some degree) with an outside chance of a first, so worst case it is 4th and 3 for example, and more manageable. I am worried McDaniel still thinks it is an arcade game. Clock management at the end of the game was terrible too, and ended up having to kick the 52 yarder. Not sure what they were doing letting the clock run like that. They did not look ready to go. Both sides of the ball. Head coach bears responsibility.



Grier- Look soft in the trenches, especially the OL. Any of the offseason acquisitions do anything besides Calais Campbell, where we were just lucky he has roots here and was willing to come for cheap. Any of the rookies do anything? Chop lined up offsides that is about all I saw of him? Did he even play otherwise? Meanwhile Van Ginkel had a TD for Minny. Anyway great win, but I am worried about some of the moves and the trenches. Maybe upon further reveiw the film will look better than I thought.



Ramsey - Terrible. Maybe it was the injury, but if you are on the field, you are expected to be good. Basically smoked for two TDs by a rookie. The deep ball PI, and then actually beat for the TD. You are the highest paid CB in the league, that cannot happen.