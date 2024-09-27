Throwing In The Towel?

I think this team could still qualify for a playoff berth, but it would be contingent on all of the following things:



1. Tua returns after week 8 healthy, rested, focused, and dangerous.



2. The Dolphins' backup quarterback(s) play well enough over the next five games that the team can win at least two of them.



3. The whole team -- starting Sunday -- plays better than it demonstrated during the first game and a half (in which Tua was healthy and the team generally did not look good).



I don't feel very confident that all three of these things will happen, especially not after we're seeing the finger pointing and infighting start this early. Tyreek Hill taking the day off after we just saw an article about the Dolphins having easy practices is ominous at best, IMO.



1-2 isn't too bad of a place to be (no, seriously), but I'm more concerned with all of the other things that go along with that 1-2.