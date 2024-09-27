 Throwing In The Towel? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Throwing In The Towel?

Are you close to throwing in the towel for this season, or have you seen enough already and have given up on our squad this year? Curious.

giphy.gif
Not expecting a SB, but I’m not going anywhere. Let’s see what Mikey has up his sleeve.
 
I already have. These first 3 games have been so beyond pathetic. This team will not make the playoffs
 
Are you close to throwing in the towel for this season, or have you seen enough already and have given up on our squad this year? Curious.

You know I almost wonder the this franchise needs to throw the towel in....they have been embarrassing for almost 30 years now.
 
I think this team could still qualify for a playoff berth, but it would be contingent on all of the following things:

1. Tua returns after week 8 healthy, rested, focused, and dangerous.

2. The Dolphins' backup quarterback(s) play well enough over the next five games that the team can win at least two of them.

3. The whole team -- starting Sunday -- plays better than it demonstrated during the first game and a half (in which Tua was healthy and the team generally did not look good).

I don't feel very confident that all three of these things will happen, especially not after we're seeing the finger pointing and infighting start this early. Tyreek Hill taking the day off after we just saw an article about the Dolphins having easy practices is ominous at best, IMO.

1-2 isn't too bad of a place to be (no, seriously), but I'm more concerned with all of the other things that go along with that 1-2.
 
I wouldn’t call it throwing in the towel. But like most fans I had high hopes for this season and we’ve all been disappointed by this team, yet again. I’m 52 and have been a fan since l was little kid. Only thing close to glory years I have was the Marino era, and even that isnt much. It ain’t easy being a Dolphins fans.
 
animal-house-bluto.gif
 
