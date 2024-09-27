Charlie Rivers
- Jun 20, 2003
- 6,681
- 2,970
- 58
- Miami
Not expecting a SB, but I’m not going anywhere. Let’s see what Mikey has up his sleeve.
You know I almost wonder the this franchise needs to throw the towel in....they have been embarrassing for almost 30 years now.Are you close to throwing in the towel for this season, or have you seen enough already and have given up on our squad this year? Curious.
