Thursday 8/3 Camp observations

Nice day today, not very hot at all and low breeze, clouds cleared. Happy :)



My eyes focused on Nick Needham and his Gait. He was ready for a workout outside alongside his team.



Started with full opened up sprints for 50 yards, he was not holding back and the gait looked get, even when he was decelerating..



I believe it was the host of 3 yards per carry who said he doesn’t look ready and predicts we don’t see him til week 6.



I disagree here, I watched his rope work and his back pedal drills and his sprints closely, he’ll be back sooner than that.



The fans in my section screamed at him so he could hear some appreciation of his work, he acknowledged.



I would say he will not be placed on the PUP to start the season.



Mike Rose has a linear narrow build thru the hips and shoulders..Doesn’t look very strong but we’ll see in preseason if he can make plays.



watched the first rep of one’s on ones with the lineman.



First rep was once again Jackson vrs Phillips, JP out a wicked spin move on him to the inside that beat him cleanly in route to the Qb.



That’s two days in a row Jackson cannot handle Phillips and it’s not close. The inside counter move once again kills Jackson, it is his biggest weakness imo.



Elijah Campbell makes a nice PD, Blackmon with the throw but it was in time and accurate, Campbell just closed early and should of had the pick.



One on ones with receivers and d backs



Tua threw up a deep sideline pass, X picked it off, wouldn’t look into the throw at all, I watched Tua he didn’t care much on the rep, I gave X a bone.



Christian wilkins on the first play explosive spin move off the interior player and blows the play up for sack, you want sacks ok I’ll give you sacks, great play.



This dude is starting to look like Warren Sapp with his unique agility and build. That spin move was wicked for a 300 plus pounder.



Connor with a very high snap, Tua has to leap to secure which throws the timing of the handoff off.. Dead play.



Skylar with great protection looks to go deep, looks it off and goes to a check down instead, poor throw on the check.



Deceptive end around, little pitch to waddle, Eli Apple reads the misdirection nicely and has Waddle one one one toward the sideline. Waddle concedes the play.



Myles Gaskin no gain after he tries to bounce it outside.



No gain to Ahmed or Achane can’t tell.



Defense came to play



Tua steps up to avoid traffic and throws over the outstretched hands of the underneath player to Berrios who has to go to a 180 going sideways to secure the catch.. Great play by Berrios, might of been a sack but not sure and it doesn’t matter the rest of the guys didn’t know and didn’t let up.



Achane for five inside



sweep play, Austin with a nice Seal Achane for a nice gain.



Gaskin perhaps 1 or 2 yards inside run



Tua reads the blitz by David Long and checks to his hot receiver Hill for a 7 yard gain.



Tua beats the blitz, Hill beats his man, Tua throw it up to a streaking wide open Hill down the sideline. Big play.



Malik Reed did not practice



Skylar to Wilson on a intermediate slant, perfect execution, about 15 yards with some yac.



I’ve counted three false starts for the offense but it’s camp



Skylar scrambles avoids traffic goes to a quick checkdown for 6 to Gaskin.



Tua moving well within the pocket, east west feet, north movement clears the pocket, waddle uncovers and Tua fires a strike on the move, hits waddle in stride for yac, big gain and really nice Navi skills by Tua.



Tua… drops…Fires to Hill on a deep in breaking route, Bam! Your could hear the ball hit his chest pad..Perfect strike with mustard, this pass was thrown between three defenders in the area covering hill, only reason it for there because it was fastball.



Tua… drops.. fires a deep out route to Saubert, he’s open and has the room to turn up the sideline, thrown perfectly, Saubert drops it, catch the damn ball.



Perhaps Tua threw the ball so damn early Saubert couldn’t react quick enough.



Nice play design, all flow right, Wilson then releases off his block left, white turns against momentum and hits Wilson in stride, Wilson has clear space to run. Big gain.



Little bit of a high snap to white, Agude might if had the sack, white throws it, to his check, Cam smith is there in the back pocket, knocks the ball away after a brief catch, picks it up and runs for 6 with his finger in the air lol..Rookie having some fun.



Mike white drops, has protection, pump fake, pulls it back, goes to his checkdown, bad throw.



Tua drops inside the red zone, wants to go to his first read pulls it back, then throws out to the front pylon where he thought his receiver was going, receiver broke in, balls goes right to X, X drops the pick 6, not sure who’s fault it was.



Play of the day for me here, Mike white inside the red zone, five step drop, everything is on time, receiver makes his cut to the pylon, perfect timing, perfect pass, BUT! the rookie corner of of South Carolina leaps with his body parallel to the ground and deflects the sure first TD.

Great play.



White comes back with a strike to Berrios on a crossing route for 6, not sure who was in coverage but it was on time.



Back to the 40 yard line, Tua drop and hits Waddle on the crosser in stride, Jackson held Phillips back on the rush with the help of a chip, ball is in time and accurate which allows waddle to run to daylight.



I said this before last year before we started the season but the cardiovascular systems of Waddle and Hill are weapons, they are the definition of relentlessness.



We’re a 2nd half team because of it and no score is insurmountable.



Mostert off tackle for three



Tua hits ingold coming in motion to the right as he extends to the flat, bunched formation with receivers line up left, flat clears for ingold for the catch.



Lot of underneath stuff today, waddle clears the defense on the crosser, Tua makes the catch easy. 8 yards.



Tua sifts thru the traffic with good feet nothing downfield comes over to Mostert near the sideline and shows good hands catching and picking up a few yards



A few runs by the backs up the middle, can’t make out the numbers, I think it was Brooks who sliced and diced inside the ten for 6. Can’t wait for the preseason to see who’s who.



Mistert on a little trap play for five



Jesus.. Wilkins!!, busts thru the line messes up the handoff exchange and his momentum just pushes the receiver to the ground about 4 yards, big TFL inside the 10.



Tua break right in a half boot, Sieler breaks free and tracks him to the flat and closes, Tua on the run to the left overthrows his receiver running across the back of the end zone to the same side.



Comes right back to throw a perfect back shoulder to Hill for 6



Myles gaskin for Jo gain stopped in the gap by Aubrey miller



Skylar throws a pretty over the shoulder to Smythe for 6, red zone reps here.



Elijah Campbell jumps a route on a quick slant right by the goal line for the PD, nice play..Dude makes plays every practice.



Coverage sack on Tua who concedes



Tua tries to throw this fade pattern, it was either Holland or Iggy who completely wiped out the angle to the ball and forces the receiver out of bounds.



Skylar with a nice sidearm throw to Saubert, he had to change the arm angle to avoid the rush and Did successfully.



Eli Apple makes a nice play on a deep out, play had the timing and accuracy but apple was better for the PD



That’s it, I saw Chubbs injury, think it was a stinger, he looked fine after, didn’t go inside til way after practice



Lot of back and forth today. It’s a good comp for backup Qb.



Hopefully see you tommorow if someone can throw a ticket my way.