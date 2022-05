My only slight concern with this more laid back approach is how does it go when we hit a losing streak (hope we don't). If things start not going the team's way a while or a few blowout losses, or situations that might warrant disciplinary action, does McD "keep the team?"

Having said that, I think this approach is a lot better for getting the team behind you in the first place and establishing unity to fight through adversity and playing not only for yourself but the rest of the team and coaches. I think this style, or this approach, is a good thing and will pay dividends.