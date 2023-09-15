 Thursday Night Football: Eagles vs. Vikings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thursday Night Football: Eagles vs. Vikings

How is this goal line run thing the Eagles do not illegal?

Also Has anyone stopped the Eagles running game?

That running game is the best thing that could have happen to Hurts. I don’t believe is that prolific of a passer and this kinda offense helps mask that.


Dolphins better be ready…
 
Are the Vikings planning on showing up to this game?

What the heck kinda coverage was that in the Smitty long TD?
 
killafinz said:
Why anyone thinks hurts is elite just baffles my mind. Hes so boring.
The Eagles run the most rudimentary pass offense I’ve ever seen in the NFL. It’s like a high school level offense. The Eagles are lucky they play in the NFC.
 
rickd13 said:
The Eagles run the most rudimentary pass offense I’ve ever seen in the NFL. It’s like a high school level offense. The Eagles are lucky they play in the NFC.
Its awful to watch, its all offensive line.
 
Hurts is a fraud! The guy cannot play Qb unless it’s a blown coverage.

Stop their run and ask Hurts to play Qb.
 
ANUFan said:
Hurts is a fraud! The guy cannot play Qb unless it’s a blown coverage.

Stop their run and ask Hurts to play Qb.
It seems so simple, yet Flores won't adjust. Make Hurts beat you with his arm and you'll beat the Eagles.
 
The Vikes had this won but repeatedly shot themselves in the foot. Flores D is laughable. The Eagles don't look great.
 
