Thursday Night Football: Eagles vs. Vikings

ANUFan
Club Member
How is this goal line run thing the Eagles do not illegal?
Also Has anyone stopped the Eagles running game?
That running game is the best thing that could have happen to Hurts. I don’t believe is that prolific of a passer and this kinda offense helps mask that.
Dolphins better be ready…
