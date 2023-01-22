Tight Ends... in general

Over the last two drafts, there have been 30 TEs drafted-- an average of 15 per year for those of you bad at maths.



This year's TE crew is considered to be very deep, one of the deepest in many years, and although Mayer is the only one predicted to go in the first round, there are at least 15 guys who show up on most lists of draftable TEs. When I look at their various ratings, one thing occurs to me... the gap between #2 and #15 (or so) isn't large. Then I add in the fact that so few TEs are worth a damn early in their career and I start thinking about value.



Who might slide down to our pick in the 6th round, and would we be willing to play a year with Smythe, Long, and Conner?



If you are believer in the value drafting game, I propose that this is a prime spot for this approach.