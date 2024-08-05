 Tim Bowens Will be Inducted into the Dolphins Ring of Honor | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tim Bowens Will be Inducted into the Dolphins Ring of Honor

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
1,355
Reaction score
3,114
Age
47
Location
Miami, FL
Well deserved. It will happen Oct 27th when Miami plays Arizona

dolphinstalk.com

Tim Bowens Will be Inducted in the Dolphins Ring of Honor

The Miami Dolphins have announced they will be putting Miami Dolphins legend Tim Bowens into their Ring of Honor during Halftime of the game vs the Arizona Cardinals on October 27th. Bowens was the 20th overall pick by the Dolphins in the 1994 draft. A controversial pick at the time, as Bowens...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
Long overdue!!! He was almost invincible in the Fake Spike game. He should be very proud of his accomplishments.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom