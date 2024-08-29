Tim Boyle Fins new QB! Is this a joke?!

He is on the PS and will likely never see the playing field for the Dolphins this season. Because if he does, the Dolphins would already be in serious trouble because it would mean both Tua and Thompson are too injured to play.Fins sign Tim Boyle to the PS. I don't even have words to describe how bad this guy is. He makes Mike White look like Dan Marino!
Fins management is so clueless sometimes that it makes you want to pull your hair out!
I was not at the game, but yes, the Fail Mary will live in infamy! I'm in NY and have read about and watched Tim Boyle play. He has no business being in the NFL. Of all the QBs they grab this putz.we got the guy who threw us the Fail Mary or Hell Mary depending upon who you ask. I was at that game. I will never forget the name Tim Boyle.
Hope they didn’t pay much for him, There’s a flea market in Auburndale that has better QB’s.
You can get you a phone case, some diabetic socks, Pumpkinhead DVD and practice squad QB all in one shot!
The question though is why? Of all the QBs, why?
Practice squad. Jeez.
I'll trust the coaches. Perhaps they just want a guy that can take lots of hits in practice. And Fins can grab most any other PS QB they want at any time.The question though is why? Of all the QBs, why?