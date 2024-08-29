 Tim Boyle Fins new QB! Is this a joke?! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tim Boyle Fins new QB! Is this a joke?!

Fins sign Tim Boyle to the PS. I don't even have words to describe how bad this guy is. He makes Mike White look like Dan Marino!
Fins management is so clueless sometimes that it makes you want to pull your hair out!
 
Hope they didn’t pay much for him, There’s a flea market in Auburndale that has better QB’s.
You can get you a phone case, some diabetic socks, Pumpkinhead DVD and practice squad QB all in one shot!
 
He is on the PS and will likely never see the playing field for the Dolphins this season. Because if he does, the Dolphins would already be in serious trouble because it would mean both Tua and Thompson are too injured to play.

I am not in the least bit worried about who the PS QB is. I expect them to draft a developmental QB in the 2025 draft and I’m happy to wait until then for Thompson to have a legitimate competitor for the backup position at QB.

My much bigger concern is the OL. That is where I still hope they add some quality depth in the next few days or weeks.
 
😂 we got the guy who threw us the Fail Mary or Hell Mary depending upon who you ask. I was at that game. I will never forget the name Tim Boyle.
 
McDiggity is playing 4d chess with you all. Gonna teach Boyle all the wrong plays just like Mike White and send him on over to the Jets as a backup. Quit playing checkers you amateurs!

Think About It GIF by Identity
 
I was not at the game, but yes, the Fail Mary will live in infamy! :chuckle: I'm in NY and have read about and watched Tim Boyle play. He has no business being in the NFL. Of all the QBs they grab this putz.
 
:lol:
 
Tim Boyle is one of the biggest mysteries in all of sports.

 
